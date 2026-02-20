Zinedine Zidane is poised for a return to the touchline, with details of his next managerial role now emerging

The 53-year-old has been away from coaching since departing Real Madrid in 2021, despite receiving offers from several European heavyweights

News of his comeback has ignited excitement online, with fans eager to see him back in the dugout

Zinedine Zidane is on course to become the next head coach of the France national team.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, a verbal agreement is in place for the former Real Madrid boss to succeed Didier Deschamps after the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Zidane set to become France coach

The three-time World Footballer of the Year has been away from the dugout since stepping down in 2021.

Despite links to several elite clubs, he reportedly turned down approaches as he waited for the opportunity to lead Les Bleus, a role he has long admired.

Romano reports that Zidane will assume control immediately after the global showpiece in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Current boss Didier Deschamps is expected to take charge of France one last time at the competition.

Les Bleus have been drawn in Group I alongside AFCON 2025 champions Senegal, Norway led by Erling Haaland, and the winner of the Intercontinental Playoff two qualifier between Bolivia, Iraq or Suriname.

News of the impending appointment sparked excitement online. Supporters believe patience has finally paid off for the French legend.

@ekitikEraa wrote:

"So bro finally got his dream job he was really patient with it."

@librarygreenie claimed:

"They’re going to win the 2030 World Cup…zizou as a manager is very scary he always leaves with something & by something i mean trophies."

@GodswillRed made a wild projection:

"Y'all shouldn't be surprised to see Mbappe winning 3 World Cups like Pele."

@MaaziTim added:

"If it goes through, Zidane stepping in could transform France’s squad. Experience, respect, and leadership all in one."

Zidane’s coaching record and tactical profile

Since leaving Madrid, Zidane has been linked with Manchester United, former side Juventus, as well as hometown club Olympique de Marseille.

He was even tipped for a return to the Spanish capital earlier this year. Yet he stayed silent about his future until this latest development emerged.

Questions have occasionally surfaced about his tactical depth. However, his record in Madrid tells a powerful story.

Across two spells, he delivered three Champions Leagues, two La Liga titles and two Club World Cups since hanging up his boots, winning all of those European Cups in successive years from 2016 to 2018, according to Sports Mole.

Tactically, Zizou's two spells with Los Blancos were marked by a distinct shape. His side shifted shape from a 4-3-3 setup to a diamond midfield system while keeping a core group intact, according to Coaches' Voice.

He trusted experienced players and placed them in roles that suited their strengths.

With a squad rich in talent and led by Kylian Mbappe, many believe Zidane could usher in another golden era for France.

