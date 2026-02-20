Takoradi-based businesswoman Nancy Ashley Cobbinah has passed away at a young age following a reported battle with illness

Some popular colleagues of the late entrepreneur confirmed the news of her death and funeral arrangements online on February 18, 2026

Nancy Ashley Cobbinah's demise has evoked sad reactions from her friends and loved ones, who eulogised her on social media

Nancy Ashley Cobbinah, popularly known as Nana Aba Seguwah, a Takoradi-based businesswoman and owner of D'Glamour Lounge, has passed away at the age of 36.

Award-winning Ghanaian broadcaster and Master of Ceremony (MC) Nana Quasi-Wusu, popularly known as The Finest MC of Takoradi-based radio station Y 97.9 FM, shared the news of Nancy Ashley Cobbinah's death on Facebook on Wednesday, February 18, 2026.

Bessah GH, a Takoradi-based blogger and road manager for award-winning Ghanaian music group Keche, also confirmed the news on social media.

What happened to Nancy Ashley Cobbinah?

The exact circumstances and date of the late Nancy's demise remain unknown, with Nana Quasi-Wusu failing to provide more information about the tragedy in his announcement.

However, he indicated that the late D'Glamour Lounge CEO had been battling a health issue for a while before her death.

In his post, Nana Quasi-Wusu shared a flyer of the late businesswoman's obituary with details of her funeral arrangements.

According to her obituary poster, the burial service of the late Nancy Ashley Cobbinah will be held opposite Mr Appataim's pharmacy store in Sharma, a coastal town and the capital of the Shama District in the Western Region of Ghana, on Saturday, March 14, 2026.

In a caption of his post, Nana Quasi-Wusu expressed sadness over the demise of the late businesswoman, whom he described as a close associate.

He wrote:

"Like joke, like joke, my paddy is gone forever. Hmm, life. Rest in power, Nancy."

The Facebook post announcing Nancy Ashley Cobbinah's death and her funeral arrangements is below:

Who was the late Nancy Ashley Cobbinah?

The late Nancy Ashley Cobbinah was a well-known young entrepreneur who owned D'Glamour Lounge GH, a popular beauty salon based in Takoradi in the Western Region of Ghana.

According to her Facebook profile, the late businesswoman was a graduate of the public tertiary educational institution, Takoradi Technical University (TTU).

Nancy also completed her secondary school education at Chemu Secondary School, a coeducational second-cycle institution at Tema Community Four in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana.

According to some reports, she previously worked at some Takoradi-based media stations.

Nancy Ashley Cobbinah's death stirs sad reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Justus Kofi Bansah commented:

"Aww, my friend. I even wished her a happy birthday last year in June. Eiiii, what happened to her? Asem o."

Toba Paa-Rich said:

"Aww, I don't know her, but I make sad by force. Such beauty just fades into thin air."

Sally Nartey wrote:

"Hmm, rest well, Sis Nancy."

