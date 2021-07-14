Members of Parliament are set to receive another 'gift' from the government

They will receive waivers on imported cars in the region of 13 million dollars

This comes days after YEN.com.gh reported that government will pay about 60% of loans offered to MPs to buy vehicles

The Ministry of Finance has tabled a proposal before the parliament for Members of Parliament and Council of State members to receive a $13.3 million tax waiver on imported cars.

Ebenezer Kojo Kum, the Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs did the presentation on behalf of Ken Ofori-Atta, the Minister of Finance, on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, Citi News reports.

Finance Ministry tables proposal for MPs to get $13.3M tax waiver on imported cars. Photo source: Parliament of Ghana

This comes just days after YEN.com.gh reported that the government of Ghana will reportedly offset more than half of the loan being offered to Members of Parliament to buy new vehicles.

The government will pay about 60 per cent of the $28 million loan that has been tabled before parliament for approval, according to a Citi News report.

The loan agreement is for the purchase of 275 vehicles for members of the 8th Parliament of the fourth republic.

A second loan agreement worth $3.5 million also includes purchasing vehicles for members of the Council of State. Once the two agreements are approved, the individuals will get a $100,000 loan to buy a vehicle.

Meanwhile, the Member of Parliament for the North Tongu constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has stated that he together with some colleagues have made progress in getting parliament to reject the $28million car loan facility.

In a tweet sighted by YEN.com.gh, he said he, together with NPP MP, Patrick Boamah, sponsored a private member’s motion which the Speaker admitted for urgent debate this week.

