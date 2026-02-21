Gianluca Prestianni has given testimony to UEFA over the alleged abuse of Vinícius Júnior during Benfica vs Real Madrid

The 20-year-old, who was caught up in a heated exchange with the Madrid winger, has denied the allegation

Under UEFA’s anti-racism regulations, Prestianni risks a 10-match suspension if he is found guilty of abusing the Madrid forward

Gianluca Prestianni has reportedly given testimony to UEFA as part of the governing body’s investigation into the alleged racist abuse of Vinícius Júnior during Benfica’s Champions League playoff clash with Real Madrid.

According to reports, UEFA is examining an incident that took place in the second half of Tuesday’s match in Lisbon.

Vinícius scored the only goal of the game after the break, and during his celebration he accused Prestianni of racially abusing him.

Gianluca Prestianni discloses to UEFA What he told Vinicius Jr during Benfica vs Real Madrid

Source: Getty Images

The Brazilian forward covered his face with his shirt as he raised the allegation, prompting a stoppage of around 10 minutes before play eventually resumed.

As first reported by ESPN, Prestianni has already spoken to UEFA investigators regarding the second-half episode at the Estádio da Luz.

The controversy erupted moments after Vinícius netted the decisive goal, when he alerted the referee to what he said was racist language directed at him, leading to a prolonged interruption.

Sources cited by ESPN say Prestianni has denied using the word “mono” - Spanish for “monkey” - which would amount to racist abuse.

Instead, he reportedly told UEFA that he used a different offensive expression, an anti-gay slur in Spanish, maintaining that this was the full extent of his remark.

Gianluca Prestianni discloses to UEFA What he told Vinicius Jr during Benfica vs Real Madrid

Source: Getty Images

After the final whistle, Aurélien Tchouaméni told Spanish media that when confronted during the match, Prestianni insisted he had not used racist language but admitted to making a homophobic comment.

Real Madrid have actively engaged in the process, submitting what has been described as a comprehensive dossier of material to UEFA, containing all evidence currently available to the club.

Kylian Mbappé was among the most outspoken figures after the game. The French forward stated that he personally heard racist language aimed at Vinícius.

“I heard it,” Mbappé said. “There are Benfica players that also heard it.”

He added that the alleged abuse was repeated several times during the exchange.

Head coach Álvaro Arbeloa later addressed the issue publicly, calling on UEFA to act firmly. Arbeloa said he hopes the case can represent a significant step forward in tackling discriminatory behaviour within European football.

Under UEFA’s disciplinary regulations, racist and anti-gay insults are covered under the same provision. Article 14 states:

“Any entity or person subject to these regulations who insults the human dignity of a person or group of persons on whatever grounds, including skin colour, race, religion, ethnic origin, gender or sexual orientation, incurs a suspension lasting at least ten matches or a specified period of time, or any other appropriate sanction.”

Prestianni addresses Vinicius racism claims

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that following hours of conflicting accounts and widespread debate over the incident involving Gianluca Prestianni, the young Argentine finally spoke out on social media.

In a firm statement, Prestianni denied Vinicius Junior’s allegations, insisting that he never made any racial slurs during their on-field confrontation.

Source: YEN.com.gh