Kidney failure is a common disease in Ghana that imposes crippling costs on patients. Seeking dialysis treatment, which requires multiple sessions per week, has been a burden on many Ghanaians suffering from the ailment.

Classified as Chronic kidney disease (CKD) or end-stage renal failure, it reportedly affects over 13% of Ghanaians, per recent estimates.

It occurs when the kidneys lose their ability to filter waste and excess fluid from the blood, leading to complications that are often fatal. Treatment involves dialysis, which filters blood through a machine that carries out the function of the non-functioning kidneys.

According to a National Library of Medicine study, there are 51 centres capable of carrying out dialysis in Ghana, with only 40 being operational. Many of these are clustered in urban areas, with 33 (representing 82.5%) located in the Greater Accra and Ashanti Regions, presenting a challenge to patients in other areas of the country.

Kidney dialysis costs in Ghana

The cost of dialysis treatment in Ghana varies between the private and public sectors, and depending on whether a patient is enrolled in the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

In September 2023, reports emerged that the cost of a single dialysis session at public health facilities was set to be increased to GHS¢765, up from GHS¢380, a near doubling of the fee. The price hike was eventually implemented in May 2024, at the cost of GH¢491 per session.

As patients need three sessions of dialysis per week to remain healthy, this equates to roughly GH₵1473 per week for dialysis treatment at public health facilities, including Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, and others.

Private health facilities reportedly charge between GH¢1,000-2,000 per session, according to the health blog Dr Dogood. This equates to GH₵3,000 to GH₵6,000 per week for dialysis treatment at private facilities.

In December 2024, the government introduced a free dialysis program under the NHIS. It aimed at offering eight free dialysis sessions, out of the twelve required per month, to reduce the financial burden on patients.

The government provided initial funding for the project, which covered 20 hospitals in the country.

