Cristiano Ronaldo marked the Ramadan period last year by joining Muslims around the world in fasting

The 41-year-old reportedly observed the fast for two days, rather than the full month traditionally observed in Islamic practice

Despite his glamorous public image, the Al-Nassr captain is said to regularly encourage teammates to stay committed to prayer and other aspects of their faith

YEN.com.gh also spoke with a Scotland-based Ghanaian journalist and devout Muslim, who shared insight into how fasting can affect footballers’ performance

Cristiano Ronaldo may be known for discipline and devotion to fitness, yet last year he tested himself in a different way.

The Al Nassr captain attempted to fast during Ramadan, according to a former player of the Knights of Najd.

The revelation came from Shaye Sharahili, who disclosed that the Portuguese star observed the fast for two days before stopping.

Though a practising Catholic, Ronaldo chose to experience the holy month alongside Muslims in Saudi Arabia.

Why Ronaldo fasted for only 2 days

Speaking to Thmanyah Sports and quoted by Koora.com, Sharahili explained how demanding the period can be for professionals.

“Playing during Ramadan isn’t simple, but there are some players who handle it well, and I was one of them. It seems harder for foreign players because they aren’t used to it yet, and also because it’s tough for them to stick to their daily routine, which includes things like food, sleep, and other important habits.

“Cristiano Ronaldo tried fasting for two days during Ramadan, but he found it really challenging,” he said.

Sharahili clarified that the decision was driven by curiosity and respect for local customs rather than a lasting commitment, per Foot Africa.

Watch the interview:

Some athletes believe fasting offers health advantages, yet balancing elite sport with long hours without food or water remains a serious test.

Since joining Al-Nassr three years ago, Ronaldo has embraced life in the Gulf nation. Reports suggest he often encourages colleagues to stay committed to prayer and spiritual growth.

Awal Mohammed Hudu, formerly of Kessben Media and now based in Scotland, shared his thoughts with YEN.com.gh.

"As a practising Muslim, I am excited that a player of Ronaldo's stature joined Muslims around the world in observing Ramadan in the Holy month," Hudu began.

"Admittedly, it is not easy for footballers; balancing training sessions and playing gruelling football for over an hour is not for the weak at heart.

"It takes a strong mind and a determined fellow to play professional football and observe fasting diligently. For players, they must take in fluids to remain hydrated."

Saudi League title race heats up

Whether Ronaldo repeats the experience remains uncertain. For now, his focus appears fixed on silverware.

Al Nassr sit just one point behind leaders Al Hilal after matchweek 21 in the Saudi Pro League.

A heavyweight clash between Al Hilal and Al Ittihad looms, while Ronaldo’s side prepares to host Al Hazem the same day.

With the campaign entering a decisive stretch, attention shifts back to football and the pursuit of another trophy.

