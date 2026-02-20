A Ghanaian woman living in the US who divorced her husband after they married and had two children, shared her story

Maame Esi narrated that she divorced her husband due to financial irresponsibility and emotional strain

Ghanaians on social media who watched Maame Esi share her story shared varied opinions in the comment section

Maame Esi, a Ghanaian lady living in the US, recounted the challenges she faced in her marriage and explained why she divorced her husband.

The mother of two said she met her man at work and they got talking. The two Ghanaians decided to settle down and have a family.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Maame Esi said her ex-husband failed to pay any bills or provide financially for the home.

The woman added that she had to quit nursing school so she could work for money and take care of her children because her husband at the time was not financially supportive.

Maame Esi added that her husband made her pay 50 per cent of all the bills for the house. She indicated that after her second child, she felt emotionally drained and reported the issues to her in-laws.

Her mother-in-law later informed her that her ex-husband was not contributing financially to the upkeep of the home because he was building a house in Ghana. Maame Esi said she later found out the building was in her mother-in-law's name instead of her husband's.

She said that made her upset and confirmed to her that she was married to a mummy's boy. Maame Esi packed her bags and went to stay with her family in a different state so she could be emotionally stable.

After a while, she divorced her husband, moved on to live in a different state and said she is happy as a single mother.

"I'm glad you chose yourself."

"She said the guy was struggling with bills, especially electric bills, but he is able to buy a house in Ghana. Bring the guy on too."

"Ahhh so sad. Thank God for my husband. He supported me 100 per cent to go to nursing school in America. Throughout my nursing school, I never worked, and he did everything and gave me money every week to support myself. God bless him for me. Now I support him 100 per cent in everything. We have men who are good and vice versa. My sister, you will be great."

"Blessed are those Ghanaian ladies who are lucky to marry a Ghanaian man who has emotional intelligence, integrity, accountability etc."

"But why should it be 50/50…Like, I believe if you guys are really willing to build something, supporting each other genuinely would have been the best thing….After all, you guys are married and are raising kids together."

"DJ, if I had this lady, I’d have assisted her. Even today, I’d have encouraged her to go to school. She’s a good woman and hardworking. She only needs a good man, not those self-seeking, immature and greedy men."

"Hmmmmmmm, typical African mindset. Married to mummy's son is not easy at all. It's good you left the marriage, my dear sister ❤."

