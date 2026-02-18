Blogger, Parrot TV, walked through the hospital corridor, explaining how the alleged abduction may have been carefully planned

He entered the maternity ward and pointed to the exact bed where the newborn was lying before going missing

The blogger highlighted a CCTV camera in the corridor, questioning how security failed despite visible surveillance

A video shared by popular blogger Parrot TV has stirred fresh emotions online following the alleged baby abduction at Mamprobi Polyclinic in Accra.

Mamprobi hospital under scrutiny as blogger tours maternity section. Image credit: Mamprobi Hospital, Parrot TV

Source: UGC

In the now viral footage, Parrot TV visited the facility and walked viewers through the exact areas where the incident is believed to have happened.

Speaking in a calm but concerned tone, he moved through the hospital corridor, explaining how the suspected abductor may have planned and executed the act without being stopped.

Blogger visited ward where baby went missing

The blogger then entered the maternity ward and pointed to the specific bed where the newborn was said to be lying before the baby went missing.

The moment felt heavy, as he described how a stranger could walk into such a sensitive space and leave with a child without raising alarm.

At one point, he drew attention to a CCTV camera mounted in the corridor.

He questioned how such an incident could happen despite visible surveillance, suggesting that there may have been serious lapses in monitoring and supervision.

His comments have since sparked heated conversations online, with many Ghanaians demanding answers from hospital authorities.

The alleged abduction has already caused tension at the facility, with family members and residents storming the premises in search of clarity.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Emotions remain high as the public awaits updates from the police, who have reportedly taken up investigations into the matter.

For many, the video is not just about pointing fingers but about raising urgent concerns over security in health facilities.

As discussions continue, the main hope remains the safe return of the newborn and stronger measures to prevent such incidents from happening again.

Man demands CCTV footage from the polyclinic

A concerned man present at the hospital acted courageously when he encountered an office where the polyclinic heads were meeting with the distressed new mother. She leaned her head on a man standing nearby, visibly shaken by the events.

The hospital head sat opposite her, engaged in discussion, when the concerned man forcefully entered the room, demanding access to the CCTV recordings.

He insisted that the footage would provide a direct path to identifying and tracking down the individual responsible.

The incident, which occurred in the early hours of February 18, 2026, has caused widespread distress among hospital staff, citizens, and online observers.

Netizens quickly reacted, sharing concern and calls for accountability. Authorities have since taken over the matter, with the Security Service launching investigations to determine the facts and ensure proper follow-up.

CCTV footage surfaces of a woman allegedly fleeing with a newborn at the Mamprobi Polyclinic. Image credit: Obuasiforyou

Source: TikTok

CCTV footage of baby thief fleeing scene

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that an alleged image of the woman, dressed in a nurse's uniform at the time of the incident, has circulated widely.

The woman wore white trousers and a sleeveless blouse as she walked confidently out of the polyclinic.

The circulating video and images have intensified public discussions about security measures in healthcare facilities, raising questions about safeguarding vulnerable patients and their families.

Source: YEN.com.gh