Yaytseslav: Ghana Seeks Interpol Arrest Warrant For Russian Over Videos
Ghana

Yaytseslav: Ghana Seeks Interpol Arrest Warrant For Russian Over Videos

by  Delali Adogla-Bessa
Minister for Communication Sam George has said the Criminal Investigation Department will pursue an international arrest warrant for the Russian man who secretly recorded women during a visit to Ghana and shared them with sexual innuendos.

The man has been identified as Vladislav Lyulkov, but the Russian embassy initially claimed it was unsure of his citizenship.

Citi News reported that the government is seeking a warrant through Interpol for the Russian man.

George told the press on February 18 that some victims have filed official complaints following the discovery of the secret recordings, which violated their privacy.

He also stressed that not all the women had sexual interactions with Lyulkov, per the evidence available.

"Not all the women he has publicised were engaged in an intimmate encounter with him. Some of the cases that have come to us, he barely met the women at the malls, said hi to them, engaged them, and there is actually no video, per the work cyber security has done in some of those instances of him and those ladies beyond the mall encounters."

"However, he splashed their images as though he had intimmate encounters with all of these ladies, and such a person must be brought to face the full rigours of the law."

George has also shared the full passport details of the suspect in a statement on X.

Source: YEN.com.gh

