A video of a popular Ghanaian TikToker advising men against sending their girlfriends abroad has surfaced online

Obaa Cee, in the video, based her claim on the sad story of a Ghanaian man who sent her lover abroad

Netizens who saw the video were divided and took to the comment section to express their views

Ghanaian TikTok star Obaa Cee has cautioned men to avoid sending their lovers abroad. In a video, she noted that this is a big mistake that can cost men a lot.

Obaa Cee, during an interaction with a Ghanaian content creator, shared the tragic story of a Ghanaian man who got betrayed by her lover after he sent her abroad and based her advice on that.

Narrating the incident, she indicated that the man initially moved abroad and sponsored the lady to join him there. However, her attitude changed after relocating abroad.

According to Obaa Cee, the lady developed a lousy attitude, which frustrated her partner. Fed up with her attitude, the Ghanaian man abused her one day, prompting her to report him to the police.

This led to his arrest and subsequent deportation. She noted that the lady found another lover after causing the deportation of the man who flew her abroad. Obaa Cee shared the story as a lesson for all Ghanaians and other men to take a cue from.

Netizens share similar experiences

Obaa Cee's story touched the hearts of many netizens who saw the post. Others also shared similar experiences in the comments section.

@THE CODEX wrote:

"Same thing happened to me. I only brought two clothes and I shoe."

@Lynqfife wrote:

"Bringing obaa to abrokyire is a big mistake."

@amg_Ezibit wrote:

"Never in ur life should you bring a woman to abroad not even ur wife."

@Yhaa BB wrote:

"Hmmmmm."

@weowndollars wrote:

"My own eyes now my uncle have nothing his wife take all his properties after one year she went there."

@Collinsadjei03 wrote:

"Dnt bring Obaa to Abrokyire oooo tom."

