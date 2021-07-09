The Bank of Ghana Hospital which had been left for years has finally been commissioned

The hospital is now opened to the public for commercial purposes

According to Dr. Addison, the 65-bed capacity hospital which is estimated to have cost 80 million Euros, will be of good use to the public

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

The Bank of Ghana Hospital which had been left for years has finally been commissioned and opened for commercial use.

The Bank of Ghana in 1987 had the vision to establish a hospital to serve the growing numbers recorded at the Bank Clinic.

Due to changes in governments over the years, and its various projects, the completion of the Bank Hospital delayed than expected.

Bank of Ghana hospital finally commissioned; officially opened to the public Photo credit: Citinewsroom

Source: UGC

The current governor, Dr. Ernest Addison, taking over the management of the ban in 2017, inherited three hospital projects at different stages of completion.

According to Dr. Addison, the 65-bed capacity hospital which is estimated to have cost 80 million Euros, will be of good use to the public.

“This was expected to expand the infrastructural gains of the hospital and adequately cater for the growing population, provide quality healthcare services and create a congenial environment.”

Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman Manu, who was at the commissioning of the hospital, said the hospital will augment Government’s effort at achieving Universal Health Coverage.

“What we have done here, as I said, will complement the government’s efforts. We have done a roadmap to ensure that we achieve Universal Health coverage by the year 2030 as anticipated. Ghana seems to be a little bit ahead of achieving the UN project. In our roadmap we are talking about giving care affordably, easy access, getting hospitals closer to people and that is what drives the President’s agenda 111 that is trying to put up hospitals where people are situated.”

In other news

A young Ghanaian woman, Abena Yeboah, has dedicated her life to providing bags produced with discarded pure water sachets to deprived students.

Through her organisation, Eduhub Ghana, she provides underprivileged students with bags to help them pursue education.

Yeboah's kindhearted deed and involvement with the students have been highlighted on social media.

In an Instagram post, she posed alongside some of the kids showing off their bags produced from used plastic water bags.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen