Nightlife entrepreneur Obi Cubana has continued to get tongues wagging over the burial ceremony he's hosting in his hometown

Obi has not stopped receiving gifts from his friends, employees, and those he has supported through life

Nigerians said the number of livestock he has gotten for the burial is enough to make him a herdsman

Nightlife businessman Obi Cubana has got Nigerians talking over the love that his close ones are showing to him for the burial ceremony of his mother.

It was earlier reported that Obi got 46 cows from his former employee Cubana Chiefpriest and 10 cows from young billionaire Jowi Zaza.

Obi Cubana receives more gifts from friends. Photos: @obi_cubana

Obi Cubana gets more livestock

The businessman's friends have sent in more livestock as the number of animals in Obi's compound has now risen.

According to DJ BigN who is present at Obi's hometown, the businessman has now gotten 346 cows, 72 goats, 20 rams for his mother's burial. The DJ noted that it's either the businessman becomes a herdsman or gives out some of the cows as they are too much to eat.

Watch the DJ speaking below:

Reactions from fans

manlike_dubby:

"No need to cook food! Let them just serve everyone meat for the funeral."

talkless.junior:

"There is money then there is Igbo money and again there is Anambra money!!!"

global_visual_:

"As you dey make money try carry others along."

yejideoba:

"Shows he supports others too ungerG! So of-course they’d come though.. especially when they are t users and ingrates lol."

iam.phlora:

"ONLY IGBO MEN CAN PULL SUCH CROWD ......IGBO KWENU."

chimamakacynthia:

"Even herdsmen no get reach like that... cubana farms loading."

milena_nweke:

"Even if he gives one cow to each state, they will still have leftover."

life_of_eronzbenz:

"Na oga wen dey try we dey buy cow and goat for."

Cheifpriest links up with Obi Cubana

It was earlier reported that the celebrity barman put his enemies to shame following a post on Instagram.

The barman was seen with his formerly estranged ex-boss, Obi Cubana, under whom he attained his fame and success.

In a video online, the two men were seen singing along to Patoranking's Abule as the singer performed at the lavish ceremony. Several people have commended the businessman for choosing peace.

