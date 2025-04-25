Oboy Siki, in a video, criticised Auntie Naa, Mama Effe, and Oheneni Adazoa over their controversial radio shows

The veteran Kumawood actor expressed his disapproval of couples going on air to talk about their marital issues

Oboy Siki called on the relationship talk show hosts to stop the discussion of marriage issues on their shows

Controversial Kumawood actor Nana Kofi Agyeman, popularly known as Oboy Siki, has criticised popular Kumasi-based media personalities Auntie Naa, Mama Effe, and Oheneni Adazoa over their radio shows.

Oboy Siki criticises Auntie Naa, Mama Effe, and Oheneni Adazoa for discussing marital issues on their radio talk shows. Photo source: @oboysiki, One Ghana TV

In a recent interview, the veteran comic actor expressed his disapproval of couples going on radio shows to discuss their marital issues with the talk show hosts.

Oboy Siki claimed that the relationship talk shows were once reasonable and worth listening to when Mama Effe started hers in the Ashanti Region some years ago, but had lost direction since the likes of Auntie Naa and Oheneni Adazoa began hosting theirs on Oyerepa FM and Sompa FM.

The Kumawood actor called for the Asantes to wise up and not allow Auntie Naa, Mama Effe, and Oheneni Adazoa, whom he claimed were from other regions in Ghana, to tarnish the image of the Ashanti Region with their shows.

He noted that Maame Dokono had a different approach to tackling marital issues on her talk show decades ago in comparison to the current crop of talk show hosts.

Oboy Siki accused the media personalities of using their relationship talk shows to create confusion and steal from the vulnerable individuals who bring their relationships to their platforms.

He claimed that the likes of Auntie Naa, Mama Effe, and Oheneni Adazoa used their radio shows to stir unnecessary drama instead of helping couples resolve the issues in their various romantic relationships and marriages.

Lil Win is a Kumawood colleague of the outspoken actor Oboy Siki. Photo source: @officiallilwin, @oboysiki

The comic actor claimed that couples were better off discussing their marital issues with their families and getting divorced than going on the relationship talk shows on the radio.

Oboy Siki, in a fit of rage, called on the relationship talk show hosts to stop bringing guests to discuss their marital issues on their shows. He said the hosts and their guests should join him and his colleagues in the acting business if they wanted to use their radio programs as avenues for entertainment.

He claimed that many Ghanaians living abroad were neglecting their family members in Ghana and were rather making huge donations to individuals who appeared on the relationship talk shows.

In recent years, Ghana has seen an influx of relationship talk shows on radio and TV, especially in the Ashanti region, where the likes of Auntie Naa, Mama Effe, and Oheneni Adazoa have gained massive popularity with their various shows.

The three personalities have amassed a massive following dedicated to watching them resolve issues between couples and sometimes dramatically reprimand individuals for entertainment purposes.

Aside from relationship and marriage issues, their radio shows have also resolved family disputes, disagreements over property, and paternity claims, among other problems confronting the various societies in Ghana.

The TikTok video of Oboy Siki's criticism of the radio hosts is below:

Reactions to Siki criticising Naa, Effe, Oheneni

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

feliciabonsu660 commented:

"Stop fooling. The donations she used to save lives are for only Ga or for all Ghanaians?"

kwakuduah829 said:

"This man is a disgrace to his age mates."

Seth Sarkodie wrote:

"So this man is Asantenin?"

NPP official wants Mahama on Auntie Naa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that an NPP official had called for President John Mahama to be dragged to Auntie Naa's radio show.

He appealed to Ghanaian women because of the stateman's alleged mistreatment of the Chief Justice, Gertrude Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo.

The NPP official's remarks about wanting Mahama on the radio show garnered mixed reactions from many Ghanaians on social media.

