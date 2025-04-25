GIMPA’s SRC General Assembly Speaker, Adom Anorkwah, was captured on video fleeing from a court bailiff attempting to serve him a court order

The incident caused a stir on campus as the bailiff chased the SRC Speaker around the school compound in broad daylight

While the exact contents of the court order are unknown, it is believed to be related to the upcoming SRC General Elections

Drama unfolded at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) when a court bailiff arrived on campus to serve a court order to a member of the Student Representative Council (SRC).

The Speaker of GIMPA’s SRC General Assembly, Adom Anorkwah, took to his heels in a bid to evade the bailiff.

A video circulating online captures the dramatic moment, showing Anorkwah running around the school compound as the bailiff chased him in an attempt to deliver the court document.

Although the contents of the court order remain unclear, sources suggest it is connected to the upcoming SRC General Elections.

The Bailiff finally caught up with Adom, but he refused to take the court documents, compelling the officer from the court to throw the documents at him.

Watch the video of Adom running around below:

Adom's video comes after the Electoral Commission disqualified the running mates of some candidates. According to the Electoral Commission, Thompson, one of the disqualified parties, violated the SRC Constitution by failing to resign from an executive position before filing his nomination.

Two out of the three presidential hopefuls scheduled to contest in the elections originally set for Wednesday, 24 April, were disqualified over similar allegations, stirring discontent among sections of the student body.

In an interview, the spokesperson of one of the candidates accused the Electoral Commission of acting beyond its mandate and ignoring proper legal interpretation of the SRC Constitution.

Netizens react as GIMPA speaker runs around with Bailiff

Netizens who saw the video of the Speaker running around expressed mixed reactions in the comments section. Many found the Speaker's move hilarious and laughed at him in the comments section.

@TheAtiila wrote:

"You have been served."

@tyeBright_PhD wrote:

"Actually, the writ cannot be served by throwing it at the person. Order 7 Rule 3(2) of C.I. 47 provides that if the person or any other person obstructs the service of a written, it is absolutely sufficient to leave the service as near to that person as possible."

@attrakta wrote:

"Adeɛ yi .. Dadabafoɔ University.. Asem ketewa bi na mo di kɔ court .. Nanka students diɛ court fa mo ho ben? Go and study and solve Ghana problems a, see what u dey do!"

@AndamRsl wrote:

"Your man go register gym that same evening."

@thejeshurun28 wrote:

"They need to change their style. Go disguised as a delivery person bringing him a surprise package and bam!!!"

