Kennedy Osei and his family were at a party celebrating his induction into the law profession, and a lot of dignitaries were present

Abeiku Santana was one of the public figures present, and in a video, he was spotted showering Kennedy Osei's wife with sweet words

Santana was impressed by Tracy's elegance and appreciated her, but netizens felt he was doing too much

Osei Kwame Despite's first-born son, Kennedy Osei, officially became a lawyer, and to celebrate the milestone Kennedy and his family had a private party with some associates of Despite media in attendance.

Source: Instagram

Abeiku Santana was one of the public figures who attended the event, and in a video, he was spotted speaking to Tracy, the wife of Kennedy Osei.

Abeiku Santana could not get over the gorgeous looks of the pretty young lady and praised her fashion sense and elegance.

Abeiku said he represents KENCY everywhere he goes, and he will still do so in 30 years. KENCY is a shortened combination of Kennedy and Tracy. Abeiku's compliments seemed cute and genuine, but netizens felt he was doing too much.

Abeiku Santana Sparks Reactions

mr_selorm_kay was not too impressed:

This man dey pre too much aaaaaba he dey everywhere oflate

collins.bucyeboah.566148hmjto also wrote:

You den ahoshishe

gh_konkonsani1 also commented:

Nhwehweanimu President was there some

king_of_boys_2021 made a hilarious comment:

Very soon he go start dey call her Former wife

philzy_bossy reacted:

This Abeiekuta guy love ahoshiah3 too much . Kofi broke man you’re forcing to join the big fish .

Despite: Osei Kwame Storms Son Kennedy Osei's Graduation Party With Rich Friends

In other news, Despite was a proud father on Friday when his son officially became a lawyer after being called to the Ghana Bar.

Kennedy Osei's great achievement was celebrated in grand style as his family threw a massive party for him.

The party was held at a plush restaurant, with Despite and his rich friends gracing the occasion.

The hardworking young man was called to the Ghana Bar on 11th November, and it was all smiles and joy at his induction ceremony as Kennedy celebrated with his family.

Source: YEN.com.gh