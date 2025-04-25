Ghanaian musician Dennis Nana Dwamena, widely known as KiDi, has stated that he doesn't want a woman with many body counts

The talented musician's recent remarks have sparked debate online on all social media platforms

Some social media users have shared mixed reactions after watching the full episode of Rants, Bants and Confession

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian afrobeat artist Dennis Nana Dwamena, widely known as KiDi, recently shared his candid views on the importance of a woman's sexual history when contemplating a serious relationship or marriage.

During an appearance on the podcast Rants, Bants and Confessions, KiDi stated his perspective on how a partner’s body count, referring to the number of sexual partners they have had, can significantly influence his feelings, particularly in the context of a committed relationship.

Musician KiDi says body count matters when he wants to choose a life partner. Photo credit: @kidimusic.

Source: Original

He clarified that if the relationship is intended to be casual and light-hearted, he remains indifferent to his partner’s past experiences.

However, he expressed that the narrative shifts when he envisions the person as a long-term partner or potential wife. In that scenario, he feels her sexual history warrants consideration.

Musician KiDi elaborated on this point by emphasising that his concerns extend beyond mere numerical values. He expressed that he is also wary of the emotional and personal connections that may have formed through his partner’s past relationships. He indicated that emotional baggage stemming from several previous partners could disrupt the dynamics of a new relationship.

“If we’re just having a good time, having fun, I don’t care. But if you’re someone I’m going to call mine, it matters."

"I don’t want to walk into a space and see all the guys eyeing each other. I don’t want a woman who has given her body and soul to too many people."

"When I meet you, I feel like I’m meeting a very degraded version of yourself."

This perspective highlights his desire for a deeper, more profound connection with his partner, underscoring the complexities involved in navigating past experiences in a serious relationship.

The YouTube video is below:

KiDi releases new song with Gyakie

Ghanaian musician KiDi has featured Jackline Acheampong, popularly called KiDi, on his new song titled Cheat on Me.

The award-winning musical duo has impressed their fans after the official video was posted on different streaming platforms.

In the trending video, Forever hitmaker looked classy in a long-sleeve white mesh top and short pleated skirt that flaunted her fine legs.

Gyakie turned heads with her short hairstyle and flawless makeup to complete her look for the video shoot.

The Instagram video is below:

KiDi talks about his love for Arsenal

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about musician KiDi, who spoke about his emotional journey to become an Arsenal supporter for life.

Twenty years ago, a particular game led the 2022 TGMA Artiste of the Year, KiDi, to fall in love with the club.

Some social media users have commented on KiDi's trending video on Instagram.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh