Former Black Stars player, Odartey Lamptey, has revealed living in a rented apartment with his wife and three kids

This is because his ex-wife, Gloria Appiah, has refused to vacate his seven-bedroom house in East Legon

Odartey said his only inspiration in life now is his daughters

Former Black Stars player, Nii Odartey Lamptey, has sadly revealed how he lives in a rented house with his wife and children eight years after divorcing his ex-wife, Gloria Appiah.

This is because Appiah has failed to vacate the seven-bedroom house in East Legon, which Odartey went to court to contest.

In addition to the East Legon house, Gloria has also taken over a four-bedroom house given to her by the court as alimony after their divorce.

The former international footballer has cried, according to a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on sport presenter, Saddick Adams' social media handles.

Gloria has been keeping those property for eight years now after their divorce and has appealed to the court two times to have it as part of the benefits.

Odartey, according to Saddick has been questioning the laws but is grateful to his lawyers and children, who have been his inspiration.

Narrating what the first daughter did on the day he was going to court, Odartey said the girl hugged him and said “Daddy, you will win so that we go into our own house."

Court battle

Meanwhile, an Appeal Court has turned down the appeal by Gloria Lamptey to keep Odartey's seven-bedroom house.

This is the second time Gloria has lost the appeal and according to reports, her lawyers have hinted at going to appeal the third time.

New wife

Meanwhile, Odartey Lamptey married his new wife, Ruweida Yakubu, in 2014 after the birth of their first child, Malaika.

This follows the dissolution of his first marriage to his ex-wife, Gloria Appiah, after DNA tests on all three children proved Odartey was not the father.

This became a big scandal for him, given the disgrace brought on him by the conduct of Gloria Appiah.

Odartey returned to 'sanity' once again following his involvement with Ruweida with whom he has three children currently.

