Ghana's media space has been chiefly dominated by the twist and turns of the Takoradi 'pregnant' woman who got the whole nation worked up over her 'planned disappearance'.

Along the line, a Ghanaian teacher based in Vietnam, Achabu, indicated that he has bid the country goodbye after he found love in the Asian country.

Getting to the end of the week, it was McBrown and her family that warmed hearts on social media with their formation dance.

GH Weekly wrap: Takoradi kidnap saga, Yaa Jackson's free show and the Mensah family's dance moves

The weekend turned its focus on Yaa Jackson and Akuapem Poloo who decided to give their fans 'too much to see' when they stepped on stage to dance.

1. Josephine Mensah's planned pregnancy, her confession and the blowback

Ghana's media lens shifted from Ghana's capital city, Accra, to Takoradi in the Western region where one lady brought all activities to a standstill.

A 'pregnant' Josephine Mensah, was allegedly kidnapped weeks ago only for her to be found without her baby bump.

There were many stories that circulated on social media about the disappearance but chief among them was the fact that Josephine had lost her pregnancy.

Following days of investigations, arguments, counter-arguments and allegations, it came to light that Josephine was actually not pregnant and 'faked' her pregnancy with the help of her mother.

The matter is currently in court.

2. Ghana Black Stars reunites with Milovan Rajevac but his salary 'angers' Ghanaians

In the world of sports, CK Akonnor lost his job to Serbian coach, Milovan Rajevac, who is about starting a second stint with the senior national team.

Ghanaians however appeared peeved when it came to light that the Serbian coach was going to be paid $30,000 every month as his salary.

3. Hopeson Adorye Vrs Twene Jonas and the people

Social media went agog after a video showing New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart, Hopeson Adorye, making some allegations about vlogger and social media commentator, Twene Jonas.

Among other things, Adorye indicated that Twene Jonas had been sacked as a car park attendant in the US.

Twene Jonas however reacted to the claims being made by the politician and said he was enjoying his life to the fullest.

4. From Vietnam with love: Ghanaian teacher Achabu says goodbye to Ghana after finding love

DR Wilson, a high school teacher from Ghana, who traveled to Vietnam about three years ago, has caused a stir on Twitter after boldly stating that coming back to Ghana might not happen anytime soon.

The gentleman, popularly known as Achabu, said this in a caption to a photo he shared of himself with a beautiful foreign lady who covered a part of her face.

Source: Yen.com.gh