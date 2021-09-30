A Ghanaian amputee, David Noi Borketey, has been spotted with a placard informing people that he needs a job

Borketey disclosed that he previously worked as an office administrator

The father of three recently spoke to YEN.com.gh about his predicament, saying he lost his job during the peak of the pandemic

A Ghanaian amputee, David Noi Borketey, has taken to the street in a desperate move to search for a job with a placard, informing road users that he needs a job.

Borketey, an office administrator, is determined to turn the lemons life offered him into lemonade despite his predicament coupled with being physically challenged.

He made the bold move to change his fortunes for the better as he took to the street in search of a job.

David Borketey: Physically Challenged Man Hits the Street with Placard in Search of Job; Many React to Photo

Source: Facebook

Inscription on placard

Borketey was spotted along the roadside by a driver as he held the placard with the inscription that reads:

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

''Hello, Daddy and Mum, I need a job. Employ me in your company. I'm an office administrator.''

Borketey, a true definition of a fighter, indicated that disability is not inability. He added his number for people to reach him and offer assistance.

YEN.com.gh sighted the post on the Facebook page of Nana Afriyie, which has since garnered the reactions of some social media users.

Social media comments

Manuel Amoako indicated that he was disheartened about David's situation, saying:

''Hmmmmm soo disheartening, we're in a system where degree holders are looking for a job whilst job holders are now acquiring degrees ... May God help us all.''

Nyansah Nti said:

''Adom nyame will help you.''

Meanwhile, speaking to YEN.com.gh, David Noi Borketey disclosed that he has three children, including a set of twins.

He mentioned that he used to work with a non-governmental organisation (NGO) but lost his job during the peak of the pandemic after managers of the NGO returned to the UK.

The father of three revealed he needs assistance to finance the education of his children.

''My wife is now our breadwinner. She sells by the roadside. When she goes and returns with something we use it for our upkeep.

''It has not been easy. I need money to send my children back to school,'' he told YEN.com.gh.

Gh Man Hits the Street in Search For a Job

Another confident unemployed Ghanian youth, who appears to have had enough, hit the street of Accra in search of a job.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh shared on Facebook by one George Adom Crentsil, revealed that the young man whose name was not disclosed, was seen standing around the Accra Mall with a placard in his hands.

The placard had the inscription, ''I need a job. 0542131142''.

Lawyer Amanda Clinton's Identical Twin Sister Marries Fiancé

In a separate story, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) presidential nominee, Lawyer Amanda Akuokor Clinton’s identical twin sister, Bianca Akweley, married over the weekend.

Bianca is senior to Amanda at both the British and Ghanaian Bar and is a partner at their firm, The Law Office of Clinton Consultancy.

She tied the knot with Rexford Tetteh Allotey, a marketing director, in beautiful garden nuptials themed, A Match Made in Heaven, on Saturday, September 25, 2021.

Source: Yen Newspaper