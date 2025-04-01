Nigerian boxer Segun Olanrewaju collapsed during a boxing bout on March 29, 2025 in Ghana's capital town of Accra

Following the death, an autopsy has been scheduled to determine the cause of Olanrewaju's demise

Olanrewaju’s passing has ignited a wider conversation about the need for stricter medical protocols

The Ghanaian and African boxing domain was struck by the tragic death of Nigerian boxer, Segun Olanrewaju, who passed away after collapsing during a match at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra on March 29, 2025.

Olanrewaju's untimely demise has left the sporting community in shock and in a serious state of mourning, with fans, fellow boxers, and officials alike grappling with the loss of the 40-year-old athlete. In the aftermath of this heart-wrenching incident, investigations into the cause of death are underway, with the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) and the Nigerian Boxing Board of Control (NBBC) working together to uncover the truth.

Autopsy on late Nigerian boxer Gabriel Olanrewaju has been scheduled for Wednesday April 2, 2025 in Accra according to the NBBC President Rafiu Oladipo.

Source: Twitter

Olanrewaju's death at Bukom Boxing Arena

Olanrewaju, was participating in an undercard bout during the Professional Boxing League in Ghana against the Accra-born John Mbanugu, who is known by his ring name Power. The event was taking place at the Bukom Boxing Arena, a popular venue for boxing events in the country's capital.

However, the night took a devastating turn when, during the bout, the Nigerian fighter collapsed in the ring. The sudden and unexpected collapse prompted immediate medical attention, and the boxer was quickly rushed to the nearest hospital.

Despite efforts to save his life, Olanrewaju was pronounced dead shortly after reaching the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital. The news of his death sent shockwaves through the boxing world, with many expressing their condolences and paying tribute to the late fighter, who was considered one of Nigeria’s brightest boxing talents and now part of the top six African boxers to lose their lives during a game of boxing.

Official Confirmation from the Ghana Boxing Authority

Following the incident, the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) officially confirmed the tragic death of Segun Olanrewaju. The GBA expressed their deep sorrow over the incident and conveyed their heartfelt sympathies to Olanrewaju’s family, friends, and supporters. The GBA has committed to supporting the investigation into the cause of death, working closely with relevant authorities to ensure that the truth is uncovered.

The Investigation: Autopsy and Cause of Death

In the wake of Olanrewaju’s death, the Nigerian Boxing Board of Control has been closely monitoring the situation. Dr. Rafiu Oladipo, the President of the NBBC, provided an update on the investigation, confirming to Sporty FM, that an autopsy would be conducted on Wednesday, April 2, 2025. Due to public holidays in Ghana on March 31 and April 1, the autopsy was delayed, but it is now scheduled to take place.

''Due to the holidays in Ghana, an autopsy to ascertain the cause of death of Nigerian boxer Segun Olarenwaju has been pushed to Wednesday. We spoke to the GBA but they told us Olanrewaju's body is at the mortuary'' Rafiu Oladipo disclosed.

The primary goal of the autopsy is to determine the exact cause of death. While initial reports suggest that the collapse occurred during the match itself, it remains unclear whether the cause was related to a physical injury sustained during the bout or an underlying medical condition. Experts have also raised concerns about the possibility of a cardiac event, which, while rare, has occurred in other instances involving athletes in high-intensity sports like boxing.

In addition to the autopsy, the NBBC and GBA are also conducting a thorough review of the event itself, including the medical checks that were conducted before the fight and any potential safety lapses during the bout. This review will help to ensure that all necessary protocols were followed and identify areas for improvement to prevent such tragedies from occurring in the future.

Reactions from the Boxing Community

The loss of Segun Olanrewaju has left a void in the Nigerian boxing community, where he was seen as a veteran and renowned boxer. Many have taken to social media to share tributes, recalling Olanrewaju’s skill, determination, and the potential he showed in his early career.

Ghana President John Mahama and boxing legend Azumah Nelson at the Bukom Boaxing Arena in December 2023.

Source: Twitter

Olanrewaju’s death has also sparked a larger conversation about the risks involved in boxing. Although boxing is one of the oldest and most revered sports, it has not been without controversy, particularly when it comes to the safety of the athletes. Over the years, there have been several incidents of boxers suffering severe injuries or, tragically, losing their lives in the ring.

In light of these incidents, there has been increasing pressure on boxing organizations worldwide to enhance safety protocols. Many advocates for the sport’s reform have called for stricter medical screenings before and after each fight, as well as better protections for boxers during the competition itself.

The Role of the Nigeria Boxing Board of Control

As Olanrewaju’s home country, Nigeria’s Boxing Board of Control has played an important role in the ongoing investigation and in ensuring that Olanrewaju’s family is supported during this difficult time. The NBBC has been in constant communication with both the Ghana Boxing Authority and local authorities in Accra, ensuring that the investigation is carried out in a thorough and transparent manner.

Dr. Rafiu Oladipo, the president of the NBBC, has stated that the board will continue to work closely with the GBA to ensure that Olanrewaju’s family receives all the necessary support. He also emphasized that the investigation into the cause of death will be conducted with the utmost seriousness, with the hope that it will provide clarity for everyone affected by this tragedy.

Rafiu Oladipo demands more from the GBA

YEN.com.gh earlier reported the call of the President of the Nigeria Boxing Board of Control, Dr. Rafiu Oladipo, for the Ghana Boxing Authority to provide more information regarding the death of Gabriel Olanrewaju at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra last Saturday.

