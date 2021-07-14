Fella Makafui has wowed many of her fans and followers with some dazzling photos and videos of herself

The actress was seen wearing a black dress as she danced and posed for some shots

Fella Makafui is married to musician Medikal and the duo have a daughter - Island - together

Actress and super mom, Precious Fella Makafui Frimpong, has given her fans something to discuss after she posted photos and videos of herself on Instagram.

In the new set of photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram account of the actress, Fella was seen wearing a black dress.

The part-time musician, full-time mom and actress was seen standing on what looked like a balcony as she captured the moment on camera.

Mrs Frimpong: Fella Makafui wows social media with stunning photos; Medikal reacts. Source: Instagram/fellamakafui

Source: Instagram

Fella Makafui complemented her look with a wig and also flaunted her wedding ring.

After posting the photos, Fella Makafui captioned them: "Ain’t ever had to do too much"

Husband of the actress, Medikal, was one of the first to comment on the set of photos as he wrote: "Fav".

she_loves_stonebwoyb came in with the comment: "Am leaving social media for u ooooo. Abooogiziiiii"

afrodancelovers_world had this to say: "Love to see this on my Feed"

entangl3ment2.0 wrote: "Cos you're already too much"

There were many other comments that showed that Fella Makafui was loved and adored by her family, colleagues and fans.

Meanwhile, social media commentator, Ayisha Modi, known widely as She Loves Stonebwoy, has dared a pastor who reportedly assisted Moesha Boduong to repent.

While speaking in an audio chanced upon by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the outspoken lady was heard calling out the pastor and asking him to hand Moesha over to her family.

Ayisha Modi said she was going to fight the pastor spiritually if he did not heed her warning and release the model.

