Zionfelix has taken to social media to celebrate his girlfriend Mina on her birthday today

The blogger shared snippets of the moments they have spent together so far

He added a romantic caption to the video and assured her that everything was going to be alright

Renowned Ghanaian blogger, Felix Adomako Mensah, famed as Zionfelix, has taken time off his busy schedule to celebrate his longtime girlfriend, Mina Lawani famed as Minalyn.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the verified Instagram page of the blogger, Zionfelix shared a video of the many moments he shared with his celebrity makeup artiste girlfriend.

Snippets of the video showed the two in a number of teamwork sessions as they cooked together and went on trips to have fun.

Other snippets of the video showed the two boo'ed up as they enjoyed each other's company and displayed their love publicly.

After posting the video, the multiple award-winning blogger captioned it: "Today is world @minalyntouch day Yaa, wabr3 ooo but don’t worry wate because God is still not asleep.

So many lies have been said about you in the past days but be strong because there’s always a light at the end of the tunnel. As usual, omo b3y3 okay. Happy birthday to you mon babe."

Mina herself and many fans and followers of the couple took to the comment section to react to the romantic video.

minalyntouch came in with a cryptic message: "Thank you PPP."

ghanagossipgirl also wrote: "Never seen before videos so sweet. Ayigbe girls and cooking yieyie"

nationbloger had this to say: "Happy birthday our wife"

There were many comments that showed that fans were rooting for the couple to be together and be happy.

Zionfelix came under the spotlight after a video of him at what looked like an introduction or traditional marriage popped up online.

The accompanying story to the video was that the blogger had allegedly impregnated an Italy-based Ghanaian by name Erica Amoa.

Speaking about birthdays, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Minalyn had deleted the lovely message she sent to Zionfelix on his birthday.

Zionfelix turned 30 years old on Wednesday, July 7, 2021.

Source: Yen Newspaper