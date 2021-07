Constable Prince Fordjour, a young Ghanaian police officer has been heavily rewarded after he returned an amount of GHc 2,000 which he found lying at the ATM by mistake.

At a ceremony at the Police Headquarters on July 16, 2021, the police officer was hugely rewarded for his honesty with a total cash price of GHc 11,000 and other souvenirs.

Read the full account below:

Constable Prince Fordjour Being Awarded 11,000 for Returning GHc 2,000 Discharged by ATM Credit: Ghana Police Service

Source: Facebook

Source: Yen.com.gh