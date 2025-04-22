Renowned Ghanaian broadcaster Emefa Apawu has found herself among the lucky radio/TV presenters to land appointments under President Mahama's administration

Emefa Apawu of JoyNews has been appointed to serve at the Petroleum Hub Development Corporation (PHDC)

Netizens who saw the post about Emefa's latest role expressed mixed reactions in the comments section

Prominent media personality Emefa Apawu has been appointed under the John Dramani Mahama-led NDC government.

She adds to the number of journalists who have landed jobs in the public sector after the President's 2024 election victory.

Emefa Apawu lands major role in the public sector. Image source: Emefa Apawu

Source: Facebook

Emefa Apawu has been appointed to the Petroleum Hub Development Corporation (PHDC) as the Corporate Affairs Manager, Citi News report indicates.

Emefa Apawu has a rich journalism background, working with notable media houses. She's once worked with Radio Gold and Radio XYZ, where she served as a morning show host.

She was the face of most of the shows on JoyNews, including their midday bulletin, The Probe, Top Story, etc., all on Joy FM. She sometimes hosted The Pulse on the JoyNews Channel.

Emefa Apawu's latest appointment marks a new beginning for her as she transitions from broadcasting to a major leadership position.

See the post of Emefa Apawu below:

Joy FM's Raymond Acquah lands a role in government

Emefa Apawu is not the only JoyNews broadcaster to have landed to role in the public sector. Her colleague, Raymond Acquah, has also been appointed to the Finance Ministry.

Ramond has landed a role as a Technical Advisor, Strategic Communications at the office of the Finance Ministry.

In this capacity, Raymond will lead efforts to enhance public engagement and communication strategy.

His appointment was contained in an internal memo dated March 11, 2025, and signed by the Chief Director at the Ministry, Eva Eseelba Mends, a classfmonline report said.

Netizens react to Emefa Apawu's appointment

Netizens who saw the post about Emefa Apawu's appointment expressed mixed reactions in the comments section.

While it came as a surprise to many, others criticised her and tagged the appointment a politically motivated appointment.

@Charllycolegh wrote:

"Citi fm is doing the Lords work today paa o🤣🤣🤣 ajeiii tv3 and joy fuo are winning. Ao NDC Twitter footsoldiers ay3 mobo o."

CK

@_titusck

·

5h

The people will now tag all the media houses 😂

TV3

Joy News

Which one is next😂🥴

Alex Jabir

@GbambeguJabir

·

4h

Emefa(JoyNews)

Raymond Arquah(JoyNews)

Paa Kwesi journalist( TV3

Paa Kwesi the womanizer(JoyNews)

Aisha Ibrahim( JoyNews)

Lantam Papanko( Ghone)

All this ndc neutral journalists grabbed juicy appointments in Mahama's government.

~Cafui~🇬🇭 👨🏻‍💻⚪️🔴

@Ma_Cafui

·

5h

Why citi fm no get some 😂

👽Bra Dessy 👽

@OneDessy

·

1h

@BigDaddyShaky

it seems the national cake is getting finished oooo🙄

Nana Odei

@NanaOkwabina

·

5h

The neutrals are enjoying than the foot soldiers

Kwaku Baafi OBE🎲

@CaselyHerman

·

5h

Citi FM wey mischief you dey create today yi😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

Albert Forson

@kwameforson14

·

5h

Things are becoming much clearer now. They bought a large cross section of these media guys

T-bills

@terrynii123

·

5h

Smh…joyfm of 1997 is now nothing to write home about just a political platform for ndc now…. Is sad

Komla n Tommy anane forson,ato kwamenina n co … ur work in the past to make this radio station the best in the world in now in vain

Richmond

@im_h_u_m_a_n7

·

3h

The youth fought for journalists to enjoy

Source: YEN.com.gh