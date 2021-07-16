Actress Nana Ama McBrown got some town boys stopping her while she drove on the streets

The men say they want to appear on her United Showbiz programme

They want help to flaunt their expensive shoes following Shatta Wale and Arnold's issue

The actress could not help but laugh at their behaviour

Popular Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama McBrown, has encountered some town boys while driving in town recently.

When the two men got to know that it was the actress in the car, they stopped her and she rolled down her glass to speak with them.

According to the men, they want to also appear on McBrown’s United Showbiz programme which is aired on UTV on Saturdays.

They disclosed that they want to be on the show to flaunt their shoes which cost more than Arnold Asamoah Baidoo’s shoes.

The actress laughed and asked them to show her the shoes they want to display, to which they raised their legs to show her.

Shatta Wale and Arnold

The men’s reaction follows an episode of the show in which Shatta Wale, a guest, attacked his co-guest, Arnold Asamoah Baidoo, and accused him of wearing a pair of shoes that cost two cedis.

The two had a fracas on that episode, which led to Shatta Wale releasing a song for Arnold titled Hw3, literally meaning look.

Reaction

Some fans have readily understood that the men were behaving with that incident in mind.

See some of the reactions sampled by YEN.com.gh.

mcharris.afranie.gh: "The 2 cedis thing went viral oh eih."

shoesgh1: "This one is Hw3 5cedis."

richdollarzdotcom: "the luv x deep."

oduroattasnr: "The love is deep."

lenny_jnr: "Happiness is free."

regina.2958: "5 cedis koraa ,it's cheap."

lush_accessories.gh: "Hahahaaaa!!! These guys are just a different mood! I can’t stop laughing."

littlemercysmith: "More love."

abenakonadu5000: "so funny."

freshbrain108: "much love to the street."

quaye8336: "GH is sweet."

ansongboatengcharles: "What shatta wale go take come Ghana mm."

