Alexander Afenyo Markin, the MP for Effutu constituency and COP Kofi Boakye (Rtd) were among several officials invited to the recent ECOWAS event in Accra

The MP and the former security chief's heartwarming interaction was captured in a video which is making rounds online

Scores of netizens thronged the comments section to share their thoughts on Afenyo Markin and COP Kofi Boakye's moments

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Afenyo Markin, the leader of the New Patriotic Party's minority caucus in the ninth parliament, was recently caught up in a heartwarming interaction with the NDC's Kofi Boakye.

Afenyo Markin and COP Kofi Boakye (Rtd) stop for a chat at the Accra International Conference Center on April 22, 2025. Source: HonAlexanderAfenyoMarkin, 1957News

Source: Facebook

The two public officials met on April 22, 2025, at the launch of ECOWAS' 50th anniversary in Ghana, which was held at the Accra International Conference Center.

In the video sighted by YEN com.gh, minority leader Afenyo Markin was captured shaking hands with the retired Commissioner of Police (COP) Nathan Kofi Boakye, who was appointed as Director of Security after President John Mahama assumed office.

Kofi Boakye is also a team member of the Okudzeto Ablakwa-led ORAL team formed to recover alleged stolen funds and properties by the former government and its officials, which includes Afenyo Markin.

The operation has yielded several high-profile arrests, including Professor Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi, the former Board Chairman of the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund.

It's unclear what Afenyo Markin and Kofi Boakye's conversation was about. However, Afenyo Markin was spotted smiling heartily during his time with the former security chief.

The interaction between the two public officials from the NPP and the NDC intrigued many fans, considering their different political backgrounds.

While some netizens who shared their thoughts on the interaction hailed the bond between Afenyo Markin and COP Kofi Boakye, others couldn't help but reference the divided position of both public officials on ORAL and its efforts.

Afenyo Markin's stance on ORAL

Afenyo Markin is among several politicians who have publicly criticised the ORAL team, calling it a needless, unconstitutional and illegal attempt to fuel the incumbent government's personal vendetta.

In an interview with Joy News on February 19, Afenyo Markin threatened legal action against individuals involved in the ORAL team should his name appear in the committee's findings.

The Effutu MP made his case after claims that drones had been flown over a property he has owned since 2006 - an attempt to link it to state land.

"You see, sometimes politicians think that by attacking an opponent, it breaks the opponent down, and they would be popular. NDC should know that they've won. They've won with a four-year mandate. They should be busy with the implementation of their manifesto promises rather than coming after Afenyo-Markin advised."

Afenyo-Markin sings NPP chant

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Afenyo-Markin received a group of NPP supporters from his constituency at his office.

The group visited the minority leader to discuss key development issues in the Effutu constituency, which is one of the only four seats remaining for the NPP in the Central Region.

To rekindle the party's spirit among the supporters, Afenyo Markin led them to sing a well-known party chant as they looked forward to winning the next elections and restoring the image of the NPP.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh