. Amanda Jissih is a year older today, July 16, 2021

. She has taken to social media to release beautiful photos

. Her celebrity friends like Kalybos and a few others have wished her well

On-air personality, Amanda Jissih, is seen all over social media because of her birthday.

Friday, July 16, 2021, marks the entertainment presenter's birthday.

As she is celebrating another milestone, Amanda took to her Instagram page to remind everyone that today is her birthday.

Amanda Jissih celebrates birthday with 2 beautiful photos (Photo credit: Instagram/Amanda Jissih)

In the photos seen by YEN.com.gh, Amanda is captured wearing a beautiful dress.

She complemented her beauty with a lovely hairstyle.

The beautiful entertainment presenter then posed for the camera.

She wrote, "BIRTHDAY!! I am kept by the power of God. Through it all He still favors me and I am forever grateful. Big love to my late mum. Forever rest in peace."

Amanda's birthday photos have caught the attention of her celebrity friends as they reacted.

@caroline4real: "Happy birthday Amanda."

@ssoniaibrahim: "Happy birthday sis."

@julietibrahim: "Happy birthday sis love you."

@kalybos1: "Happy Birthday Manda."

Meanwhile, Farida Mahama, the only daughter of former President John Dramani Mahama, has turned a year older today, July 16, 2021.

In celebration of Farida's new age, beautiful photos and videos of the teenager have flooded social media.

The photos and videos have been shared on various social media platforms by loved ones who congratulated Farida on her new age.

In other news, Magdalene Love Nunoo has denied claims by Shatta Wale's mother, Madam Elsie Avemegah, that the musician does not look after her.

Shatta Wale's mother, on Thursday, July 15, 2021, claimed that the Dancehall music star does not want to have anything to do with her.

While speaking in an exclusive interview on Hot FM, Mama Shatta, as the singer's mother is also called, said her son's behaviour was because Magdalene Love, alias Magluv, had told him that she (Elsie) was a witch.

She alleged that Magluv told the Ayoo hitmaker that the oil she (Elsie) was bringing to the musician's home had a spell in them to bewitch him.

But in a post on her Facebook page after Mama Shatta's claims, Magluv denied the suggestion that Shatta Wale had neglected his mother.

