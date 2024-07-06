Abraham Attah: Beast Of No Nation Star Marks 22nd Birthday With A Private Celebration, Photos Drop
- Actor Abraham Attah has shared heartwarming photos of his birthday celebration this year on social media
- The Beast of No Nation actor turned 22 on July 2 and celebrated with his close friends in the US
- Scores of Ghanaians joined the actor in the comments section to share in the actor's joy
Ghanaian actor Abraham Attah, who captired many fans worldwide with his role in the Beast Of No Nation movie, is 22.
The young actor, now based in the US who scored a cameo in Spiderman No Way Home, turned 22 on July 2.
He shared photos of his 22nd birthday celebration online, sparking significant traction from fans.
Abraham Attah cuts 22nd birthday cake
Apart from his growing movie catalogue, Abraham Attah's Instagram has become a source of his passion as he grows from a prodigy into an adult superstar.
In his latest post, the Beast of No Nation star was spotted indulging in the special at a private birthday dinner.
The post attracted numerous celebrity friends who have become online mutuals after Abraham Attah became the first Ghanaian actor to present an award at the Oscars.
Superstars share in Abraham Attah's 22nd birthday joy
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from some influential who wished Abraham Attah his 22nd birthday.
@JoeMacoscos said:
Just one movie changed his life. Awurade Nyame, do your thing again. One connection p3, one miracle may God open such great doors in our lives soon
@2lasiBe wrote:
How you people Dey 22 but you be rich. I still Dey 24 and I’ve not 5 cedis saf in my savings mmmmm
@umar_hasla commented:
U dey enjoy wae your counter part dey roam for here
@BraRichmond remarked:
Boy of yesterday is already 22 how time flies
@Lyn_Abla added:
It is so striking how one moment can change the trajectory your life- either for the better or worse
Abraham Attah flaunts new LV show
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Abraham Attah had added an expensive item to his luxurious sneaker wardrobe.
The LV Skate sneaker is one of the late Virgil Abloh's legacy designs as the brand's Men's Artistic Director before his passing in 2021. Revolt TV described the shoe as a testament to Virgil Abloh.
