Magdalene Love Nunoo has denied claims by Shatta Wale's mother, Madam Elsie Avemegah, that the musician does not look after her.

Shatta Wale's mother, on Thursday, July 15, 2021, claimed that the Dancehall music star does not want to have anything to do with her.

While speaking in an exclusive interview on Hot FM, Mama Shatta, as the singer's mother is also called, her son's behaviour was because Magdalene Love, alias Magluv, had told him that she (Elsie) was a witch.

Photo source: @magluv29, @sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: Instagram

She alleged that Magluv told the Ayoo hitmaker that the oil she (Elsie) was bringing to the musician's home had a spell in them to bewitch him.

But in a post on her Facebook page after Mama Shatta's claims, Magluv denied the suggestion that Shatta Wale had neglected his mother.

Magluv revealed that Shatta Wale caters for his mother and even pays for the rent of her three-bedroom house at Adjiringanor, near East Legon.

The last rent, she added, was paid to the estate agent by herself a few months ago.

She shared a screenshot of a message Shatta Wale sent to her asking her to go and pay the money as well as a screenshot of the receipt.

Sharing the photos, Magluv wrote:

"We live in an environment where people try so hard to destroy someone with lies,but I know where all this frustration is coming from and the problem you have is not me. I now understand why your son don’t trust you around him and always ask me to keep records of everything about you. I paid your house rent few months ago but you have decided to lie against me because of little change, you sell your son out but i Pray and hope you succeed. God no go shame us. I’m still Magluv and forever I will be ✂️✌."

Source: Yen