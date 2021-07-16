Shatta Wale's mother has said that her son no longer keeps in touch with her

According to her, the dancehall artiste had been brainwashed by Mahgluv into believing that she is a witch

She made these revelations while speaking in a radio interview on Hot FM

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Mother of multiple award-winning dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, Madam Elsie Avemegah, has made some revelations about her current relationship with her son.

While speaking in an exclusive interview on Hot FM, mother of the dancehall artiste said her son does not want to have anything doing with her.

According to her, the reason for her son's behaviour was because one of the musician's friends, Magdalene Love, alias Magluv, had told him that she (Elsie) was a witch.

Shatta no longer talks to me because Magluv told him I'm a witch - Mum speaks in video. Source: Instagram/modified by author

Source: Instagram

She alleged that Magluv told the Ayoo hitmaker that the oil she (Elsie) was bringing to the musician's home had a spell in them to bewitch him.

Madam Elsie Avemegah continued that ever since Shatta Wale was told this, he started cutting ties with her and wanted nothing to do with her.

She said it had gotten to the point that the singer was no longer picking her calls due to what Magluv had told him.

Mother of the musician said it appeared that Magluv was now the one her son was dating after he broke up with Diamond Michelle Gbagonah famed as Michy.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

She went on to allege that Magluv was the catalyst causing confusion between the musician and his baby mamas.

This new information comes after Magluv dropped a video in which she was seen throwing shades at Michy.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Magdalene Love, the lady known on social media as Shatta Wale's cousin, has dropped a bombshell on Kumawood actress Emelia Brobbey.

In a new video, Love has accused Emelia Brobbey of sleeping with Shatta Wale even when he was dating Michy.

According to Love, who is the CEO of Reign Clothings, Emelia Brobbey was actively warming the musician's bed and was often called to tell how she missed him.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen