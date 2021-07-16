Samira Bawumia sponsors 4,701 youth to undergo free skills training

The second lady, Samira Bawumia under the auspices of the Samira Empowerment and Humanitarian Projects (SEHP), has trained over 4,701 youth in several skills.

The skill training provided by the second lady's program includes yogurt-making, soap and detergent making, quality shea picking, book-keeping, and financial management.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh, she added that it is imperative that skill acquisition is encouraged among the youth in order to contribute to nation-building.

“Through the Samira Empowerment and Humanitarian Projects (SEHP), we have trained over four thousand seven hundred and one (4,701) youth in several skills including; yoghurt-making, soap and detergent making, quality shea picking, bookkeeping and financial management,” she said in a tweet on Friday July 16.

She adder “Our most valuable resource, as a nation is our youth and it is imperative that we encourage their acquisition of employable skills to ensure they are self-sufficient to contribute to nation-building,”she said.

Source: Yen.com.gh