Da' Hammer proposed the government builds neighbourhood arenas in selected communities

He indicated that the arenas will serve as platforms for talents discovery

The music producer bemoaned the absence of these platforms for up-and-coming talents

Music producer, Da' Hammer, has proposed that the government builds neighbourhood arenas for weekly events in selected communities to help discover emerging talents.

According to the legendary hiplife pioneer, up-and-coming talents no longer have any platform to exhibit their God-given gifts to stand a chance of being discovered.

''The boys don't have platforms to be discovered anymore; it's serious. Even our comedians don't have a platform to go and display,'' he decried.

In an interview recently, Da' Hammer, proposed the government constructs arenas in selected communities in Accra and Kumasi cities to help unearth young talents and reserve the Dome and National Theatre for the big artistes.

''I did the math, and it'll cost us less than GHC400.000 to build one arena. If the government allocates some serious amount of $20 million for this, we can begin with the first face and the money this will bring ... this will create another business,'' he stated.

He advised that this should be done with a national agenda toward the music industry in mind.

Watch the interview below:

