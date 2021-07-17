- Maize prices have shot up in the Bono East Region

- Joy News reports show the increase is by about 300 percent

- Traders says high transport fares and scarcity of maize is the cause

The price of maize at the Techiman Central Market in the Bono East Region has increased by over 300 percent.

A Joy News report, posted by Business Journalist, Charles Ayitey on Twitter shows how traders in the market have issues with increased transportation fares and also the scarcity of maize in the region.

One of them told Joy News that they had to travel all the way to Burkina Faso to import maize. According to the reporter, a bag of maize which was sold at GH¢160 in July 2020 is now been sold at GH¢375 this year.

Meanwhile, the Agriculture Ministry has debunked such reports. The Minister, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, insists the Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) program has made Ghana food sufficient and also reduced the cost of food.

Price of maize increase by 300 percent at Techiman Central Market (Photo: Ministry of Food and Agriculture)

Bird Flu outbreak

The Ministry of Food and Agriculture has announced the outbreak of the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza disease, known as “Bird Flu” in Ghana.

In a press release cited by Yen.com.gh, the ministry has thus banned the importation of poultry to Ghana as a measure to halt the spread of the deadly disease.

So far, the Greater Accra, Central and Western Regions are the hardest hit with cases of strange bird-deaths.

“The ministry announces a ban on the movement of poultry products within and from affected regions and districts to other parts of the country” excerpts of the public announcement stated.

Meanwhile, the Agriculture Ministry has called for calm. Authorities say steps are currently underway to deal with the situation and ensure the safety of both the poultry industry as well as the consuming public.

