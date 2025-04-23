ACP Kofi Sarpong has shared his life story growing up as a teenager selling kenkey to be able to finance his education

The gospel singer established that his humble background required him to learn how to cook kenkey

A video of the police officer sharing his life story and his rise to the top has garnered significant traction on social media

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Ghanaian gospel singer ACP Kofi Sarpong has recounted how he used to sell kenkey as a teenager to finance his education.

ACP Kofi Sarpong recounts his grass to grace story.

Source: Facebook

According to the gospel singer, life was hard for his family to the extent that he was often sacked from school because of his fees.

At 13, he began to learn the trade and leverage it to reduce his mum's burden in fending for him.

Speaking with Joy Learning's The Career Trail, the award-winning singer said,

“I decided to help myself. So I started preparing kenkey. There is no kenkey that I do not know how it's prepared; Ga kenkey, Fante, you name it. Up to Secondary School Form 5, I used to prepare and sell kenkey because I needed to help myself.”

Kofi Sarpong, known for top gospel hits including African Borborbor, explained that balancing school with work at that young age was challenging.

“Sometimes I would be selling at lorry parks and stations, I would meet some of my mates and decide to hide behind cars. But they would make sure they had seen that I was selling kenkey,” he explained..

ACP Kofi Sarpong's grass-to-grace story stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to ACP Kofi Sarpong's story of selling kenkey as a teenager.

Kwadwo Kyeremeh Ampaabeng remarked:

That's true . He has a name in the streets of Berekum for his mother's sugar kenkey "Asikyire Dokono"

Karimu Sulemana wrote:

You were even lucky to sell kenkey. At least u were prpperly fed. Some ate from dustbins and carry load to fund their educ.

Wadud Abdul Rahman shared:

These people are exaggerating things paaa oooo😂

Citizen Botwe Ankasa added:

We are yet to hear any prominent Ghanaian who carried ‘shit’ to make in life. Everyday new stories

ACP Kofi Sarpong dances Adowa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that ACP Kofi Sarpong had been spotted dancing Adowa at a public function.

Not many know Kofi Sarpong for his dancing talent. In recent videos, the musician was spotted entertaining guests with his Adowa dance moves.

Adowa is a Ghanaian traditional dance style widely performed by the Akans. It's a sign of expression that allows performers to communicate their emotions and feelings through their hands and feet.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh