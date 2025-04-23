Iñaki Williams scored a sublime goal during Athletic Bilbao's La Liga encounter with Las Palmas on Wednesday, April 23

It was Williams' maiden goal in the Spanish top flight since netting against Real Valladolid two months ago

The Black Stars striker would hope to continue his newfound form as Bilbao chase a Champions League spot and Europa League glory

Ghanaian forward Inaki Williams emphatically snapped his La Liga goal drought with a moment of brilliance during Athletic Bilbao’s clash against Las Palmas at Estadio San Mamés.

The 30-year-old, whose last league goal came on February 23, wasted no time making an impact, netting a sublime opener just five minutes after kick-off.

Iñaki Williams notched a stunning goal to put Athletic Bilbao in the lead against Las Palmas on April 23, 2025. Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce.

Inaki snaps goal drought with sublime goal

Positioned wide on the right in Ernesto Valverde’s fluid attacking setup, Williams exploited the defensive gap with perfect timing.

Latching onto a lofted delivery from midfielder Iñigo Ruiz de Galarreta, Inaki displayed exceptional composure.

Despite pressure from multiple defenders, the Black Stars striker remained calm, cushioning the ball with a deft first touch that completely wrong-footed his marker.

With only the goalkeeper to beat and defenders closing in, the Bilbao talisman kept his nerve, calmly slotting the ball home with minimum fuss.

His composed finish left the Las Palmas shot-stopper flat-footed, unable to react in a crowded penalty area.

Inaki Williams' frustrating dry spell

The well-taken strike brought an end to a frustrating ten-match barren run for the Rojiblancos frontman and lifted his season tally to six goals.

From a tactical standpoint, Iñaki’s early goal underscored Bilbao’s emphasis on verticality and exploiting wide channels, a hallmark of their attacking transitions.

For a player known for his tireless runs and off-the-ball movement, this goal was not just a confidence booster—it reaffirmed his value in stretching opposition backlines and finishing under pressure.

Iñaki Williams honours his younger brother

