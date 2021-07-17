- MP for Builsa South doubts the credibility of Kennedy Agyapong as head of Parliament’s security committee

- Kennedy Agyapong has been summoned to the privileges committee for threatening a journalist

- Clement Apaak blames Akufo-Addo for his poor choice for Kennedy Agyapong

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak, wonders how Kennedy Agyapong was appointed the chairman of the committee in Parliament in charge of law enforcement, security and protection of citizen rights.

Kennedy Agyapong, has been in the news lately after calling for a Joy News reporter, Erastus Donkor – who testified at the Ejura Killing public committee – to be beaten.

How can Kennedy Agyapong be head of Parliament security committee? - Clement Apaak (Photo: Starr FM)

The comments of the maverick politician has left calls for his removal or resignation from the Parliamentary committee, especially as he has been referred to the privileges committee.

“Is it not baffling that Hon. Kennedy Agyapong, with his record, was selected by his caucus leadership in Parliament in consultation with his party leadership, which includes President Akufo-Addo, to chair the committee on Defence and Interior of Parliament?

Yet, he is put in charge of the committee of Parliament which overseas security agencies; Defence and Interior, by President Akufo-Addo and his NPP. What was the thinking, what is the motivation in appointing a man who has no respect for the law, lawless, to lead a committee that oversees law enforcement, internal and external security, law and order, and the protection of citizen rights?” Clement Apaak wrote.

Kennedy Agyapong – MP issues

The Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Murtala Mohammed, says he regrets using “honorable” as a title of a parliamentarian.

The main opposition NDC legislator decried recent statements by a colleague MP, Kennedy Agyapong, calling for a journalist to be beaten over the Ejura Killings probe.

Murtala Mohammed lamented that utterances as those from Kennedy Agyapong “ has dented the honorable title in Ghana” therefore calling on the public to rather call him “comrade”.

“I expect honorable to be absolutely honorable but the conduct of characters like Kennedy Agyapong is dishonorable and there is no pride wanted to be associated with the title,” he maintained.

Maize prices increase at Bono East

The price of maize at the Techiman Central Market in the Bono East Region has increased by over 300 percent.

A Joy News report, posted by Business Journalist, Charles Ayitey on Twitter shows how traders in the market have issues with increased transportation fares and also the scarcity of maize in the region.

One of them told Joy News that they had to travel all the way to Burkina Faso to import maize. According to the reporter, a bag of maize which was sold at GH¢160 in July 2020 is now been sold at GH¢375 this year.

Meanwhile, the Agriculture Ministry has debunked such reports. The Minister, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, insists the Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) program has made Ghana food sufficient and also reduced the cost of food.

