The Ghana Plastic Manufacturers Association is scheduled to stage a demonstration on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, to protest the imposition of a 5% excise tax on all locally produced plastic products.

In a statement signed by its president, Ebbo Botwe, the association expressed its disagreement with the tax and announced its intention to protest it.

The association had previously given the government a week’s ultimatum to suspend the 5% excise tax, stating that its imposition would be unfavourable for their businesses.

It also stated that the revenue from the said tax is not even being allocated toward plastic waste management.

At a press conference organised by the association, Ebbo Botwe urged the government to reopen stakeholder consultations on the tax and reconsider its position.

The group also urged Dr Bawumia, vice president and New Patriotic Party's flagbearer, to intervene and call the Ghana Revenue Authority officers to order. He alleged that the officers have been harassing its members at their workplaces.

Ebbo Botwe stated that if the government fails to heed their concerns, they will be forced to send 30,000 workers home for a week.

The Ghana Plastic Manufacturers Associationto hit the streets

The Ghana Plastic Manufacturers Association has notified the Ghana Police Service that it will be hitting the streets on July 10, 2024, to demonstrate against the tax.

In the notice to the police, the group indicated that the protest would start from Obra Spot at Circle, through Kwame Nkrumah Avenue, the Accra Technical University road, and terminate at the finance ministry.

The protest march will begin at 9am, and about 400 protesters are expected to attend.

Amin Adam assures businesses of no new taxes

YEN.com.gh reported that the finance minister, Dr Amin Adam, assured Ghanaians that the government will not overburden them with taxes.

According to him, rather than increasing the tax burden on tax-compliant citizens, the government would pursue those evading taxes and others whose tax net have not been captured.

He stated that the government intends to aggressively increase revenue mobilisation in the future and would begin implementing effective tax strategies.

He also assured that the government would aggressively rationalise state expenditure to cut costs.

His statement follows the country’s successful staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund on the Extended Credit Facility (ECF) arrangement.

