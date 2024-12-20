Dr Likee's protégé, C Confion, known in real life as Bright Owusu, has passed away in Kumasi

Blogger Zionfelix has confirmed the unfortunate news after speaking to the late actor's handlers

The blogger's emotional reaction to the passing of the young actor left many fans emotional

Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix has shared his reaction to C Confion's demise, which was announced early Friday morning, December 20, 2024.

Dr Likee was one of the first people to share the unfortunate news online. C Confion's death comes a few days after Dr Likee raised concerns about his deteriorating condition.

Not much is known about the late actor's condition. He once talked about a bad and smelly sore on his leg, which caused some of his friends to shun him.

Zionfelix speaks to C Confion's manager

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, blogger Zionfelix said he had spoken to C Confion's manager, who also confirmed the actor's death after he was hospitalised at the Komfo Ankokye Teaching Hospital.

The blogger, who worked closely with C Confion, was emotional as he reacted to the unfortunate news. He said:

"This is very heavy for us. We're just five days to Christmas."

Zionfelix's reaction to C Confion stirs emotions

YEN.com.gh has gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Zionfelix's video after hearing about C Confion's demise.

AJ_Sweet shared:

"So this December 3 Ghanian actors oo eeii."

Osomafo Ezekiel wrote:

"Rest well 😭 This will happen to all of us one day."

Adwoalife remarked:

"After his death thing's we going to hear no be small thing ooo,rest in peace."

Kismo noted:

"Where is he going, did he know God?"

CID _WAVY GOD said:

"Only 5 days to Christmas. He nor force kuraa. May he rest in peace."

Kwame Dzokoto mourns Mercy Little Smith

YEN.com.gh also reported that one of the stars from the Efiewura TV series, Little Mercy Smith, also known as Benyiwa, had passed on.

The actress's on-screen husband, Kwame Dzokoto, broke the news and recounted her last moments before losing her health battle.

Kwame Dzokoto shed light on the futile efforts of colleagues and well-wishers, including John Dramani Mahama, to help Benyiwa recover.

