You killed your presidential ambitions - Akwasi Adai tells Kennedy Agyapong

Founder of the United Progressive Party (UPP), Akwasi Addai Odike, is concerned about the presidential ambitions of Kennedy Agyapong.

Akwasi Adda Odike argues that the temper of the Assin-North Member of Parliament will cause him his presidential ambitions for 2024.

“Because of his present and past comments, he can never lead the NPP. You must sometimes exercise patients and refrain from attacking journalists. Your impatience is gradually destroying your hard-won reputation,” he stated

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak, wonders how Kennedy Agyapong was appointed the chairman of the committee in Parliament in charge of law enforcement, security and protection of citizen rights.

Kennedy Agyapong, has been in the news lately after calling for a Joy News reporter, Erastus Donkor – who testified at the Ejura Killing public committee – to be beaten.

The comments of the maverick politician has left calls for his removal or resignation from the Parliamentary committee, especially as he has been referred to the privileges committee.

“Is it not baffling that Hon. Kennedy Agyapong, with his record, was selected by his caucus leadership in Parliament in consultation with his party leadership, which includes President Akufo-Addo, to chair the committee on Defence and Interior of Parliament?

Yet, he is put in charge of the committee of Parliament which overseas security agencies; Defence and Interior, by President Akufo-Addo and his NPP. What was the thinking, what is the motivation in appointing a man who has no respect for the law, lawless, to lead a committee that oversees law enforcement, internal and external security, law and order, and the protection of citizen rights?” Clement Apaak wrote.

Kennedy Agyapong – MP issues

The Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Murtala Mohammed, says he regrets using “honorable” as a title of a parliamentarian.

The main opposition NDC legislator decried recent statements by a colleague MP, Kennedy Agyapong, calling for a journalist to be beaten over the Ejura Killings probe.

Murtala Mohammed lamented that utterances as those from Kennedy Agyapong “ has dented the honorable title in Ghana” therefore calling on the public to rather call him “comrade”.

“I expect honorable to be absolutely honorable but the conduct of characters like Kennedy Agyapong is dishonorable and there is no pride wanted to be associated with the title,” he maintained.It has emerged that recent Covid-19 deaths are from patients without any Covid-19 vaccination. Government has so far vaccinated 1.2 million Ghanaians out of the targeted 20 million.

Coordinator for Severe and Critical Covid-19 cases at the Ghana Infectious Disease Center (GIDC), Dr Christian Owoo, has revealed the persons who have had a single or both doses of covid-19 vaccines have been spared severe illness and death from the virus.

“I can tell you categorically that not a single person in our facility at the GIDC who has been vaccinated has died since we started vaccinating among those we have admitted.”

Rise in Covid-19 cases

The National Case Management Coordinator for severe and critical covid-19 cases, Dr. Christian Owoo, has announced that Ghana’s critical Covid-19 cases are rising at an alarming rate.

Speaking to Nortey Duah on Joy News’ Ultimate Health Sunday, he noted that the system will get overwhelmed at the current trajectory, and things will worsen.

There have been reports that Ghana’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds are getting full, although the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr Patrick Kumah-Aboagye, has doubted such reports.

“I can tell you about two weeks ago, the few numbers we had almost by last week started doubling in a matter of days. But we know the trajectory that we are on; it’s not sustainable if it continues on that trajectory, it does not matter how much we try to sugarcoat things because eventually, the system will be overwhelmed not only with respect to human resources but even material resources”, he noted.

Ghana’s Covid-19 cases have increased sharply due to the Delta Variant reported in the country. So far, government has been able to vaccinate 1.2 million Ghanaians out of its 20 million vaccination target.

Employing NABCO officials

The Ministry of Finance has given clearance for 11,840 staff under the Nation Builders Corps to be permanently employed at the various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

This hint comes from the deputy finance minister, John Kumah, who made the announcement on Hello FM radio station.

“The objective now is that every NABCO person will be made permanent in his or her place of work with this new directive from government. In six separate letters, four to the interior minister and the other two - education and national security ministers confirming the clearance to employ staff members effective the 1st of August, 2021”.

The NABCO programme stated with the recruitment of 100,000 young graduates who were paid 700 cedis per month as an allowance.

