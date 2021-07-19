One of the companies under the Groupe Nduom has won a GHS174 million judgment against Health Network Company Limited

The court ruled in favor of the Gold Securities Company Ltd now BlackShield and Ghana Growth Fund Company Limited

According to the owner of Groupe Nduom and other stakeholders, the fund management company had its licence revoked in a hasty manner

One of Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom's companies under the Groupe Nduom conglomerate, Gold Coast Securities Company Ltd, now BlackShield and Ghana Growth Fund Company Limited has won a GHS174 million judgment against Health Network Company Limited.

On Thursday, July 15, 2021., the ruling was given by the commercial division of an Accra High Court.

In a report filed by CitiNews, the ruling, according to Groupe Nduom owners and other stakeholders stated that their license was revoked in a hasty manner.

Papa Kwesi Nduom Photo credit: Graphic.com.gh

The report also indicated that the actions of the regulators have caused huge collateral damage to related companies as they have been starved of deposits they placed with their sister companies.

However, Groupe Nduom still stands by its claim that government agencies and the contractors gave legitimate contracts to, owe the Groupe, more than GHS3 billion with accrued interest.

The ruling further proves the point that if those who had taken money placed with them had paid even 15 % of what was due GN Bank/GoldCoast/Blackshield, the companies would still have been in operation.

Source: Yen.com.gh