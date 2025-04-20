A video of Adwenpahene's wife at the graveyard of her late husband has broken the hearts of many online

In the video, the widow was spotted kneeling in front of the grave and weeping while making him a promise

Netizens who saw the post were saddened by the video and expressed their views in the comments section

Rebecca Adusei, the widow of late Ghanaian TikToker Adwenpahene, has broken the hearts of many after a video of her at the graveyard surfaced on social media.

The widow paid her late husband a visit at the graveyard after he was buried. Becky could not hold back her tears as she struggled to come to terms with the loss of her beloved husband.

Adwenpahene's widow and family visit his tomb. Image source: Becky

Source: TikTok

She also sympathised with him over his current situation. She kept saying 'sorry' in the video, which has since gone viral on social media.

Becky noted that she and her five kids have become miserable following his passing. She, however, made a promise to her beloved late husband.

In the video, Becky promised to visit and check in on Adwenpahene every day at the graveyard. These words of Becky drew tears into the eyes of many netizens who saw the post.

Watch Becky's video below:

Netizens sympathise with widow

Becky's video got many people emotional on TikTok. While many sympathised with her, others called her out for not advising her husband when he was disrespecting prominent people on the app.

@User9170786557987 wrote:

"May his soul rest in peace."

@Emmanuel Kwame Oppong wrote:

"I feel your pain Becky. but one you did which was not right you were supported him to disrespected your family which is very bad."

@Manye Shika wrote:

"Becky, my mom said the worst thing that can happen to you is to loose your man, it hurts more than a child loss 😳my sincere condolences."

@nanakwameacheampong0 wrote:

"Now you have a family."

@Vanlee wrote:

"Moral lessons when you sit and allow your husband to insult your biological dad ,same father will follow you to his funeral.Respect your elders."

@User4075148105807 wrote:

"My sister am so sorry for you I 👏👏God will help you for me 😭😭😭😭sorry sister."

PAPA BENZ

I wish am in Germany 🇩🇪 to work and continue providing for you like our late bro was doing. I promise you, I will come and support you okay 👍 ❤️❤️❤️

Godson

Let's all gether and pray for this girl

Phills collections

This guys death has really shocked me oo eiii hmm

Source: YEN.com.gh