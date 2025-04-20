Ashanti Regional minister Dr Frank Amoakohene refused to accept Dr UN's award at an event in Kumasi

Self-acclaimed Ghanaian event planner Kwame Fordjour, known as Dr. UN, attempted to present a customised award to Dr. Frank Amoakohene, the Ashanti Regional Minister onn April 20, 2025, during the AshantiFest event.

In footage circulating on social media, Dr. UN can be seen holding a plaque featuring images of the minister.

Ashanti Regional Minister Frank Amoakohene refuses to accept Dr UN's award. Photo credit: @sikaofficial.

However, Dr. Frank Amoakohene chose not to accept the award directly, asking Dr. UN to pass it to a member of his team instead.

This incident continues to place Dr. UN in the public eye, as it is not the first time he has been involved in the presentation of awards to notable individuals.

In 2020, he organised the “7th Global Leadership Service to Humanity Awards,” which attracted significant media attention.

The ceremony included the distribution of plaques named "UN Kofi Annan Excellence Awards" to various personalities in entertainment, politics, and business, such as rapper Sarkodie and media figure Berla Mundi.

However, it was later disclosed that Dr. UN had no official connection to the United Nations or the late Kofi Annan, leading to public scrutiny and discussions about the legitimacy of the awards.

Dr UN tries to present an award to Dr Amoakohene

Some social media users have reacted after watching the trending video on X. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

@Nanakayanfield stated:

"🤣🤣🤣 is all part of entertainment. No 1 shld be hard Dr. UN."

@dumgyah

"Is not this guy who said he was battling some illness recently? Dr UN and settings deɛ."

@Q_stacks

"There’s no way everything’s okay in this guys head."

@kwabbyfred

"Kidney failure no Šîķã no wade awia anaa😂😂."

@alimo22677208 stated:

"Someone who organises events big events with awards to speaker of parliament and ug vice Chancellor etc paa na Way3 mr3 saa no🤣."

The video of Dr UN attempting to present an award to the Ashanti Region Minister is below:

Dr Frank Amoahene desilt gutters at Alabar

Dr. Frank Amoakohene recently commemorated Ghana's 68th Independence Day by participating in a community clean-up exercise in Alabar.

He worked alongside local residents and various celebrities, including actors and influencers, to enhance community cleanliness.

The minister was proactive in ensuring safety during the exercise, ensuring that all participants wore protective gear, including masks.

This initiative highlighted his commitment to community involvement and environmental stewardship.

The video of Dr Frank Amoahene cleaning filthy drainage is below:

Frank Amoakohene's wife slays in stylish outfits

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the beautiful wife of the Ashanti Regional minister who went viral with her gorgeous kente outfits.

The style influencer turned heads with her flawless makeup and elegant braids hairstyle at an event.

Some social users have commented on Juliet Amoakohene's choice of jewellery to complement her look.

