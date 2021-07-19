Lawyer Afrifa will meet the CID today over allegations he made against the Chief Justice

The Chief Justice earlier made an appeal for the issue to be probed

Lawyer Afrifa allegedly told his client to raise $5 Million which will be paid to the Chief Justice for a favourable court ruling

Lawyer Akwasi Afrifa, the man at the centre of the $5 Million bribery allegations against Chief Justice Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah, will meet the officers of the Criminal Investigative Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service later today.

On Monday, June 12, 2021, YEN.com reported that Chief Justice Yeboah had pushed back against claims that he asked for or taken a bribe to sway a decision in a court case.

Lawyer in $5 Million Chief Justice bribe allegation to meet CID today. Photo source: Supreme Court of Ghana

Afrifa's meeting is part of the probe by the investigative body into the allegations following an appeal by the Chief Justice Justice, per a Starr FM report.

Background

Ogyeedom Obranu Kwesi Atta IV filed a claim to the disciplinary committee of the General Legal Council against Lawyer Akwasi Afrifa.

He claimed he paid Akwasi Afrifa $100,000 on the basis that he would get a pleasing judgment on his behalf.

In his response to the complaint against him, Afrifa stated that the petitioner (Ogyeedom) told him (Lawyer Afrifa) to refund a GH¢300,000 legal fees paid to him to allegedly enable him (Ogyeedom) raise a $5million bribe to be paid to the Chief Justice to get a favourable decision in a pending legal dispute.

YEN.com.gh previously reported that the National Democratic Congress says the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service cannot be trusted to properly probe the claims of bribery against Chief Justice Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, the General Secretary of the NDC, stated that the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) is better positioned to probe the issue.

Meanwhile, Justice George Kingsley Koomson, the chairman of the 3-member committee probing the Ejura shootings has slammed Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Assin Central Constituency.

This follows a statement by the MP that the evidence and testimony presented by Luv FM journalist, Erastus Donkor before the committee is "stupid."

