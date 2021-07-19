Akufo-Addo appoints Kennedy Agyapong as Ghana Gas Board Chair

Kennedy Agyapong has been appointed as the new Board Chairman of the Ghana Gas Company Limited

He was appointed by President Akufo-Addo on Wednesday, July 21, 2021

A 9-member board of the Company was inaugurated by the Energy Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Member of Parliament for the Assin Central constituency, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has been appointed as the new Board Chairman of the Ghana Gas Company Limited.

He was appointed by President Akufo-Addo on Wednesday, July 21 while a 9-member board of the company was being inaugurated.

Other members of the nine-member board are Ben KD Asante, the Managing Director of Ghana Gas, John Darko, Mrs. Adelaide Mary Benneh, Awulae Amihere Kpanyinli, Abraham Ossei Aidooh, Madam Delphine Dogbegah, Nana Owusu Ansah Ababio, and Stephen Sumani Nayina.

In a report filed by Citinews, the members of the board are expected to provide direction and leadership in the day-to-day running of the nation’s only gas transmission utility.

The Energy Minister, Dr Mathew Opoku-Prempeh said the Ministry through the Energy Sector Recovery Programme (ESRP), is piloting the Natural Gas Clearinghouse concept, which is aimed at ensuring equitable and smooth distribution of gas sector revenues to all sector players.

He explained that a successful implementation of the concept would help to deal with the liquidity challenges that have bedevilled the Gas to Power sector.

He noted that Ghana Gas as the only transmission utility played a critical role in Ghana’s economic growth, and that under his administration, it would be given the necessary support to enable it to thrive, grow and mature.

“I am keen on ensuring that efforts by Ghana to become a major international player in the international gas market become a reality.” he said.

The Ghana National Gas Company was established in July 2011 as a limited liability company with the responsibility to build, own and operate natural gas infrastructure required to ensure the role of a transmission utility.

