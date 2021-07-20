Comedienne and media personality Afia Schwarzenegger has hit back at Ayisha Modi over the latter's recent attacks on her personality.

Ayisha Modi and Afia Schwar have been involved in subtle social media banter in the past week over Moesha Boduong.

Moesha is known to be having troubles in her life. Modi and Schwar, who are both close to the actress, have been giving conflicting information.

But in her latest appearance on Instagram live, Modi minced no words when she called out Schwar.

Among many things, Modi described Schwar as a bad friend, blackmailer, and a beggar who uses her daughter, Pena, to go round to beg for money.

In a reply on Facebook, Afia Schwar has gone haywire raining plenty of insults on Ayisha Modi.

According to Schwar, Modi tried to befriend her by buying a phone for her and gifting her daughter, Pena, GHC2000 on her birthday last year.

Schwar claimed that she realised that Ayisha Modi was badmouthing her, Tracey Boakye, and Diamond Appiah to each and thus decided to block Modi.

Going further Afia Schwar described Ayisha Modi as a dirty woman and even likened her face to a corpse.

