@SauceCodee, a gentleman on Twitter has amazed tweeps after sharing his trading journey 3 years apart

According to the young man, he started coding 7 years back but his successes began raining over the last 2 years

Many users on Twitter have been expressing both shock and admiration for the ambitious young man

A hardworking young man identified on Twitter with the handle @SauceCodee has shared the summary of his coding journey in two pictures that tweeps just can't have enough of.

In the post that has gathered over 20k reactions by the time it was sighted by YEN.com.gh, @SauceCodee mentioned that the two photos were only three years apart.

In the first picture, the young man was seen in what appeared as the single room of a typical hustler with his single laptop.

See the post below:

However, the next image showed a neatly-kept room with three different computers, suggesting that the gentleman is now making it in the industry.

When asked how he was able to make it in only three years, the ambitious software developer said:

I've been coding for like 7 years now, and everything started making sense in the last 2 years. Every little progress adds up and you just have to stick around till it matures, that's the compound effect.

Reaction from tweeps

Below were some interesting comments under the thread of @SauceCodee's post.

@hardeyswaggz made an interesting observation and said:

This is why I am scared of starting...there is a price to pay. For you guys it's your eyesight. You are already on glasses. SE Ogun laye ni.

@paultaiwo93 commented:

Wow. I'm a Finance person, I have interest in this stuff, cos I see my friends working remotely for Foreign firms and living a cool life. But tbh, I don't kw how to start learning and how long it will take to pay-off.

@Dexmokizzi added his bit saying:

I am a finance person also. Learning Python for Machine Learning at the moment... looking to solve business and financial management problems with data and technology-driven methods in future.

In another heartwarming story regarding a pleasant transition, a beautiful couple warmed many hearts on Twitter after sharing pictures of themselves transitioning from the state of grass to the state of grace.

The man name Unarine with the Twitter handle @phalanndwa6 made the photos public including one that showed their hard past and another that portrays their bright present.

Unarine captioned the photos, "light at the end of the tunnel", which further confirmed that they had been through some trying moments before getting married.

