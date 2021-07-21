Mega record label Def Jam Recordings has confirmed the official release date for Kanye West’s new album

Kanye West will be dropping his 10th studio album on 23 July, titled Donda after his late mother Donda West

The new project will come with all-star features that include Travis Scott, Lil Baby, Post Malone, Playboi Carti and Tyler The Creator

As YEN.com.gh reported earlier this week, the album has been finished without prior confirmation from Kanye West that he was busy recording.

Kanye's new project is hitting the streets. Images: Getty

Source: UGC

The iconic rapper’s last release was the Christian album Jesus Is King back in 2019. With the highly anticipated full-length project coming, Def Jam has confirmed the previous rumours that the music will drop on Friday 23 July 2021.

The label said on its Twitter account:

"Kanye West will be releasing his album DONDA 7/23."

Donda which is named after Kanye West's mother, Donda West, who passed away in 2007, will feature the likes of Travis Scott, Lil Baby, Post Malone, Playboi Carti and Tyler The Creator.

Kanye's fans were obviously excited about the new release.

@Kanye_theGoat said:

"Every Ye album is so different yet so damn good! #AOTY No one can match his discography! Kanye is the Goat."

@didjesusdrop said:

"This is the best Kanye West album rollout since Yeezus."

@fbgwayno said:

"Do you know how bad it is when most Kanye fans still don’t believe the album is actually dropping."

@beannnda said:

"This Kanye album is going to be immaculate."

@Dezzduhh said:

"Something tells me this Kanye album gon go crazy."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Lil Durk on how he missed the opportunity to feature in Kanye West’s upcoming album 'Donda'

As Briefly News reported on Tuesday, Kanye West’s 10th studio album is less than a week away from hitting the streets.

Following the scoop dropped by Revolt TV’s Justin LaBoy on Twitter on Monday, he confirmed hearing a few songs from the project, Complex reported.

The same post reached Lil Durk’s timeline on the app, and the Chicago rapper commented to share his regret.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Yen News