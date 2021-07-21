Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson has denied reports that she recently got married at a secret wedding.

Reports went up on social media on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, that Nelson has tied the knot two weeks ago.

According to the reports, the mother of one had got married to an Italian man.

But in a letter from her lawyers to Yemmey Baba, one of the bloggers to have published the story, Nelson indicated that the reports are untrue.

