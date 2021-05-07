Island Frimpong: Video of Fella Makafui’s daughter with Sparkling eyes Stuns Ghanaians
- A new video of Fella Makafui’s daughter, Island Frimpong, with sparkling eyes has stunned Ghanaians
- The little girl looks adorable as she played with her beautiful eyes fixed on the camera
- The video has many people, including Fella herself, and other celebrities praising Island Frimpong
Fella Makafui’s daughter, Island Frimpong has been admired by fans over her new video.
Island sat in her bed while playing with her mother, and when she took the camera closer to her face, Island’s eyes appeared to be emitting light.
The little girl giggled when she saw the camera as her mother drew closer to her.
Many people, including other celebrities, have admired Island Frimpong’s video.
Actress Gloria Sarfo, for instance, described Island’s eyes as special eyes:
gloriaosarfo: “You have an angel as a daughter OMG, She's so precious, look at those special eyes.”
Berla Mundi just screamed:
berlamundi: “Oh wow her eyes.”
Many more comments admiring Island’s eyes came pouring out:
grace.in.person_: “So adorable.”
ella_shashan: “Her eyes are so divine.”
ricchiericch: “See eyes.”
khlara_styled_it: “Her eyes.”
spark_worth2021: “See her eyes so beautiful.”
qarah_adel: “Her eyes.”
__mhanny_xx: “Her eyes though so cute.”
adzanurose: “I love her eyes.”
yungsarkabide: “Oooh God her eyes.”
am_gorgeous11: “Her eyes.”
