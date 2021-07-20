Ayisha Modi has denied allegations by media personality Afia Schwarzenegger that she (Modi) is a lesbian.

Afia Schwar, in a Facebook live video, accused Modi of engaging in same-sex activities with a pastor's wife.

While Schwar did not mention any names, Ayisha Modi has stated that Schwar was referring to Reverend Obofour's wife, Ciara.

Photo source: @queenfiaschwarzenegger, @she_loves_stonebwoy

Source: Instagram

In a video on Instagram live, Modi stated that Schwar's claim was not true adding that she (Schwar) was the one who tried to introduce her to that act.

According to Modi, Schwar tried to initiate her into a lesbian cult and was coming to her house at dawn to convince her to join the cult.

Source: Yen